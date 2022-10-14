Dede
Jason King

Searcy 57, Greene County Tech 19

The Lions had one of their best outings of the season offensively from start to finish, while the defense had to shake a first-half penalty bug in order to get to a more dominating stance in the second half, shutting out the Golden Eagles in the final two quarters of play.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.