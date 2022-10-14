Searcy 57, Greene County Tech 19
The Lions had one of their best outings of the season offensively from start to finish, while the defense had to shake a first-half penalty bug in order to get to a more dominating stance in the second half, shutting out the Golden Eagles in the final two quarters of play.
Junior quarterback Tyler Strickland got things started for Searcy with a 19-yard touchdown run which capped a 70-yard drive to start the game to give the Lions an early 7-0 lead at the 10:21 mark of the opening period. Senior kicker Robert Armitage made it 10-0 on the next drive when he successfully booted a 32-yard field goal, but GCT quickly responded with a 42-yard touchdown pass play.
Strickland struck again with his feet for Searcy's next score, scurrying in from 25 yards to put Searcy up 16-6. Tech answered again and threatened to take the lead midway through the second half when they recovered an onside kick in Lions territory and took off on a promising drive before junior linebacker Jace Garcia forced a fumble and senior Cayden Jowers recovered for Searcy. Garcia and Jowers were also instrumental in the Lions' dominant second-half performance, as Searcy padded its lead in the third quarter with a touchdown reception by senior Caleb Cunningham and a touchdown run from Dede Johnson from around 30 yards out.
Riverview 18, Bald Knob 0
Many expected the Bulldogs to play inspired after giving Harding Academy all it wanted last week, but the Raiders took control of a game which was scoreless at the half, and also took advantage of Bald Knob's backup quarterback James Holder. Holder replaced starting QB and the Bulldog's undisputed offensive leader Reece Moody, who went out of the game mid-way through the third quarter.
Senior Koby Teeter and junior Nick Franklin were the heroes of the night for Riverview, as Franklin finished with 90 yards rushing and two touchdowns, while Teeter put the final nail in the coffin with 3:12 left to play when he intercepted a pass and took it 60-yards to set what became the final score.
Subiaco Academy 60, Rose Bud 8
Joe. T Robinson 37, Beebe 16
