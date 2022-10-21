There was no answer for Braylen Russell as the Panthers finally began to pull away in the second half after the Lions kept themselves close in the first half. Senior running back Dede Johnson answered Russell's first touchdown to make the early score 7-7. Benton kicked a field goal to retake the lead 10-7, and then got a gift in the form an onside kick ruling which went to the Panthers as Searcy fans protested, saying the ball appeared to be out of bounds before being recovered.
Johnson also answered the following Benton touchdown to keep it to within one score on a pass play from Tyler Stickland, but inevitably Russell found his way to another score, his second of four on the night. Johnson rushed for one more touchdown late in the second quarter to close the gap back down to 31-21 while senior Kade Ivy scored Searcy's last touchdown in the final seconds of the first half when he took a direct snap from a yard out to set a halftime margin of 38-28.
HARDING ACADEMY 44, RIVERVIEW 6
The Wildcats did not waste time against their crosstown rival and put up halftime numbers rivaling many offenses' totals and went up 37-0 at the half. Harding's backup offense put another score up in the second half. The Raiders refused to be shut out in their hometown and found their way to the end zone late for six pride points in the 4A-2 Conference matchup.
Sophomore quarterback Owen Miller did an entire night's work in two quarters with 228 yards passing and four touchdowns. The Wildcats scored early and often with a number of fast drives, including Kyler Hoover's 51-yard touchdown reception. Kicker Kyle Ferrie came within inches of making state sports history when a 60-yard field goal bounced off the right upright with the distance needed to clear.
BALD KNOB — Bald Knob could not recover from committing four turnovers against Lonoke and dropped a 29-0, in a 4A-2 Conference game in front of a Homecoming crowd inside Bulldog Stadium.
Bald Knob’s senior running back Landon Gilmore led the Bulldogs offensive attack by carrying the football 10 times for 73 yards and he received four passes for 10 yards.
Gilmore led the defense with recovering a Lonoke fumble with 8:24 left in the third quarter.
Bulldog’s quarterback Reece Moody was able to throw for 65 yards completing 10 passes against a quick and physical Jackrabbit defense.Moody ran for just 36 yards but for most of the game he was flushed from the pocket by the Lonoke defensive pressure.
“Too many mistakes tonight, four turnovers will kill you every time,” Bald Knob coach Lonnie Robertson said after the game. “We had a good game plan going in defensively that did work for the most part. We couldn’t get a turnover to bounce our way, we did have a couple but we didn’t capitalize on them. We just got to take care of business next week at home.”
