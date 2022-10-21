Dede
Jason King sports@thedailycitizen.com

BENTON 62, SEARCY 28

There was no answer for Braylen Russell as the Panthers finally began to pull away in the second half after the Lions kept themselves close in the first half. Senior running back Dede Johnson answered Russell's first touchdown to make the early score 7-7. Benton kicked a field goal to retake the lead 10-7, and then got a gift in the form an onside kick ruling which went to the Panthers as Searcy fans protested, saying the ball appeared to be out of bounds before being recovered.

