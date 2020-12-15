The free-throw line was the difference for the Pangburn Lady Tigers in a 48-43 road win against the Harding Academy Lady Wildcats at Rhodes-Reaves Field House on Tuesday night.
In the last 2:30 of the game with the score 40-39 in Pangburn's favor, the Lady Wildcats went 2 for 5 from the line while Pangburn went 6 of 8.
"Free throws count a lot," Pangburn senior Kailey Barnett said. "I think we are a good free throw shooting team when we need to be."
The game looked like it was going to come down to who had the last big run, but it ended up with who could make clutch free throws.
The first run in the game came from the Lady Wildcats in the first quarter.
Harding Academy held Pangburn to only one point during the run while the Lady Wildcats went on a nine-point run to give them a 12-7 lead at the end of the first.
Sophomore Calle Citty led the Lady Wildcats in the first quarter with five points while senior Kaylie Barnett led the Lady Tigers with four points.
In the second quarter, it was the Lady Tigers' turn for a run to start the quarter with six unanswered points before Harding Academy went on a big run to push its lead out to 21-13 with under 3:00 left in the half.
Behind sophomore McKenney Sheffield's seven points, Harding Academy led 22-16 at halftime.
The runs were shorter in the second half but much more crucial as the time slipped away.
The third quarter belonged to Harding Academy for the most part.
Sheffield had three points in the quarter, however, it was senior Matti Clements who gave the Lady Wildcats four straight points to give them a double-digit lead in the third at 31-21.
When it seemed that Harding Academy was starting to run away with the game, though, the Lady Tigers responded with a run at the end of the quarter with six unanswered points.
Harding Academy was able to get a layup with one second left to give them a 34-27 lead going into the final eight minutes.
The fourth quarter was all Pangburn. The Lady Tigers opened the final quarter with 11 unanswered points.
"We started our offense by getting defensive stops and some easy baskets," Pangburn head coach Christi Rolland said. "Then the kids started to feed off of each other. It wasn't easy but it was easier."
Their defense had found a next level and Harding Academy looked confused against the full-court press that the Lady Tigers were bringing.
Barnett scored seven of her 15 points in the fourth quarter, all of them coming from in the post.
