SEARCY — One of the top free-throw shooting teams in NCAA Division II made them count Saturday.

Ranked second in the Great American Conference and 25th nationally at 77 percent from the line, Harding made 20-of-22 free throws in its 79-74 victory over Northwestern Oklahoma on Saturday at the Rhodes-Reaves Field House.

