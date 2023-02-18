SEARCY — One of the top free-throw shooting teams in NCAA Division II made them count Saturday.
Ranked second in the Great American Conference and 25th nationally at 77 percent from the line, Harding made 20-of-22 free throws in its 79-74 victory over Northwestern Oklahoma on Saturday at the Rhodes-Reaves Field House.
The win moved Harding to 7-19 for the season and 3-17 in conference. It was the Bisons' second home win in its last three games. Northwestern Oklahoma lost its seventh straight on the road and fell to 11-13 overall and 7-13 in the GAC.
Taylor Currie led Harding with 19 points and nine rebounds. He now has 624 points for the season, the seventh-highest total ever by a Bison and the most since Matt Hall scored 643 points in 2007-08. He also pushed his career total to 1,115 points, 28th all-time.
Currie was one of five Bisons to score in double figures. Sam Henderson shot 5-of-7 and made three 3-pointers to score 15 points. J.T. Smith made all five of his shot attempts to score 12 points. Ramiro Santiago made three 3-pointers and had 11 points, and Stetson Smith was 4-of-4 at the foul line and scored 10 points.
Harding was 9-of-11 at the free throw line in the first half and made all 11 of its free throws in the second half, including six in the game's final 24 seconds to hold off Northwestern.
The Bisons will play their final road game of the season Thursday against Arkansas-Monticello, with their season finale coming next Saturday at home against Henderson State.
