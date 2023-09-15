Hall of Famer Steve Asmussen is scheduled to start millionaire Wicked Halo in the $300,000 Open Mind Stakes for female sprinters and millionaire Pauline’s Pearl in the $400,000 G3-Locust Grove Stakes for fillies and mares.

Pauline’s Pearl (5-1 on the morning line) is among five Oaklawn-raced horses entered in the Locust Grove, a steppingstone to the $2 million G1-Breeders’ Cup Distaff Nov. 4 at Santa Anita. The Locust Grove goes as the 10th of 11 races, with probable post time 4:26 p.m., CDT.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.