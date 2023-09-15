Hall of Famer Steve Asmussen is scheduled to start millionaire Wicked Halo in the $300,000 Open Mind Stakes for female sprinters and millionaire Pauline’s Pearl in the $400,000 G3-Locust Grove Stakes for fillies and mares.
Pauline’s Pearl (5-1 on the morning line) is among five Oaklawn-raced horses entered in the Locust Grove, a steppingstone to the $2 million G1-Breeders’ Cup Distaff Nov. 4 at Santa Anita. The Locust Grove goes as the 10th of 11 races, with probable post time 4:26 p.m., CDT.
A homebred for Stonestreet Stables (Barbara Banke), Pauline’s Pearl has started three times at Oaklawn. As a 3-year-old in 2021, she won the $600,000 G3-Fantasy Stakes and finished second in the $300,000 G3-Honeybee Stakes. Pauline’s Pearl returned to Oaklawn in 2022 to finish second in the $350,000 G2-Azeri Stakes.
Pauline’s Pearl exits a three-quarters length victory in the 1 1/8-miles $400,000 G2-Fleur de Lis Stakes July 1 at Ellis Park, and is scheduled to break from post 2 Saturday under eight-time Oaklawn riding champion Ricardo Santana Jr. She’s assigned to carry equal top weight of 125 pounds.
Four other Oaklawn-raced horses, including Grade 1 winner A Mo Reay, are entered in the Locust Grove. A Mo Reay won Oaklawn’s $250,000 G3-Bayakoa Stakes Feb. 4 for trainer Brad Cox. The Locust Grove also drew Bayakoa Stakes third-place finisher Le Da Vida, 2023 Azeri seventh Hidden Connection and Misty Veil, an Oaklawn starter-allowance winner in March.
Wicked Halo is the 3-5 program favorite for the Open Mind, a 6-furlong event for 3-year-olds and up. A homebred for Winchell Thoroughbreds (Ron and Joan Winchell), she opened 2023 with a victory in the inaugural $250,000 Matron Stakes March 31 at Oaklawn. Also entered in the Open Mind is multiple Oaklawn stakes winner Yuugiri for trainer Rodolphe Brisset. Yuugiri won the 2022 Fantasy and the $150,000 Carousel Stakes for older female sprinters Feb. 25 at Oaklawn.
Asmussen has collected a record 12 Oaklawn training titles and became its all-time winningest trainer during the 2022-2023 meeting. He has 876 career victories in Hot Springs.
Finish lines
Sacred Wish, a March 5 Oaklawn maiden allowance graduate, is entered in the $135,000 Winter Memories Stakes Friday at the Belmont at Aqueduct meeting
Poised to surpass $1 million in career earnings, Oaklawn allowance winner Necker Island ($996,357) is entered in the $300,000 Louisville Thoroughbred Society Stakes Saturday at Churchill Downs. The 6-furlong race also drew Oaklawn-raced Strobe.
Oaklawn stakes winner Jaxon Traveler and Oaklawn-raced Stage Left, Cowan and Sir Alfred James are entered in Saturday’s $100,000 Lite the Fuse Stakes at Pimlico.
Oaklawn-raced Doppelganger and Cazadero are entered in Pimlico’s $200,000 G3-Baltimore/Washington International Turf Cup Stakes Saturday.
Oaklawn-raced Alberta Sun is entered in Saturday’s $75,000 Shine Again Stakes at Pimlico
Oaklawn-raced Tawny Port is entered in Delaware Park’s $200,000 Cape Henlopen Stakes Saturday.
Oaklawn-raced Doctor Oscar is the 6-5 program favorite for Canterbury Park’s $50,000 Tom Metzen H.B.P.A. Sprint Stakes for Saturday. … Oaklawn maiden special weight graduate and allowance winner Adalin
Julia is entered in the $300,000 G2-Presque Isle Masters Stakes Monday.
Oaklawn offers record purses, plus record points in 2024In addition to record purses, Oaklawn’s four-race Kentucky Derby prep series will offer a record number of qualifying points in 2024 after Churchill Downs released its Road to the Kentucky Derby schedule Friday.
Oaklawn’s Smarty Jones Stakes, Southwest Stakes, Rebel Stakes and Arkansas Derby will award 368 qualifying points next year, eight more than 2023. The increase coincides with Churchill tweaking the qualifying format, which awards points on a sliding scale to the top five finishers in designated races, by placing greater emphasis on the runner-up position.
The Arkansas Derby, for example, will award 50 points to the runner-up, 10 more than in the past. The points breakdown was spotlighted earlier this year after Instant Coffee, a multiple graded stakes winner, was leapfrogged in the final round of major preps by runner-up finishes from horses with lesser resumes. The Kentucky Derby is limited to 20 starters, with starting preference given to the top 18 point earners. Churchill Downs also extends invitations to the top point earners on the European and Japan Road to the Kentucky Derby. The points system has been used since 2013.
Oaklawn’s Road to the Kentucky Derby begins with the $300,000 Smarty Jones at 1 1/16-miles January. 1. It continues with the $800,000 Southwest (G3) January 27, $1.25 million Rebel (G2) February 24 and the $1.5 million Arkansas Derby (G1) March 30. The Southwest and Rebel are also run at 1 1/16 miles, while the Arkansas Derby is 1 1/8 miles.
The Smarty Jones is now worth 21 total points (10-5-3-2-1) after previously being 20. Second was previously four points. The Southwest is now a 42-point race (20-10-6-4-2) after previously being worth 40. Second was previously eight points. The Rebel goes from 100 total points to 105 (50-25-15-10-5) after a five-point boost for second.
The Arkansas Derby remains a 200-point race (100-50-25-15-10), but the runner-up will receive 10 more points than previous years, while the third- and fourth-place point totals have been reduced from 30 and 20 to 25 and 15, respectively.
Oaklawn boosted its Kentucky Derby prep series, traditionally the country’s richest, by $600,000 in 2024. All four races will carry record purses. The Smarty Jones was previously $250,000, Southwest $750,000, Rebel $1 million and Arkansas Derby $1.25 million. Additionally, the Smarty Jones has been extended to 1 1/16 miles after being run at one-mile since its inception in 2008.
The 2023 Arkansas Derby winner, Angel of Empire, finished third as the betting favorite in the Kentucky Derby.
Finish lines
Stall applications for Oaklawn’s 2023-2024 meeting (Dec. 8-May 4) are due October 5. The stable area opens November 1, and the track opens for training November 6.
Oaklawn-raced Cash Logistics is the 2-1 program favorite for the $100,000 Empire Handicap Wednesday at Horseshoe Indianapolis. The Empire Handicap is for Indiana-breds at 1 1/16 miles.
Oaklawn-raced Double Crown ($15.80) won the $100,000 Polynesian Stakes Sunday at Pimlico. Oaklawn stakes winner Un Ojo was second.
Heavily favored Oaklawn-raced Doctor Oscar ($3) won the $75,000 Minnesota Sprint Championship Stakes Saturday at Canterbury Park.
