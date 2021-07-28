Harding University's men's track and field had four members earn USTFCCCA All-Academic honors Thursday. The team also received the All-Academic Team designation.
To earn the individual honor, student-athletes needed a cumulative GPA of 3.25 or higher and achieved an automatic or provisional qualifying mark for eight the indoor or outdoor season.
Harding's four individual recipients were Nikolasz Csokas, Alex Hindman, Mitchell Kessler and Austin Parrish.
Csokas is a sophomore mechanical engineering major from Szekesfehervar, Hungary. He had a 3.63 GPA and recorded a provisional time of 52.29 seconds in the 400-meter hurdles.
Hindman is a senior information systems major from Seminole, Texas. He had a 3.26 GPA and cleared an NCAA provisional height of 4.99 meters in the pole vault.
Kessler is a graduate school student in management and business ethics from Crown Point, Indiana. He had a 3.70 GPA and a provisional mark of 59.90 meters in the hammer throw.
Parrish is a senior kinesiology and health major from Carthage, Texas. He had a 3.35 GPA and a provisional height of 5.20 meters in the pole vault.
Teams with a cumulative GPA over 3.0 received the All-Academic Team award. Harding posted a 3.072 GPA to receive the team accolade for the 10th time overall and for the ninth straight year.
