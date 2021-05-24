Four members of the Harding men’s outdoor track and field team earned All-Central Region honors from the United States Track and Field and Cross-Country Coaches Association on Friday. Top-5 individuals in each event from each region earn All-Region honors.
The Central Region is comprised of student-athletes from the Great American Conference, MIAA and Northern Sun Intercollegiate Conference.
Harding’s honorees were freshman Dakarai Bush in the 110-meter hurdles, freshman Dorian Chaigneau in the pole vault, freshman Nikolasz Csokas in the 400-meter hurdles, and freshman Fallou Gaye in the 400-meter hurdles.
Bush, an international business major from Tatum, Texas, was fifth in the 110 hurdles with a time of 14.36 seconds at the Pittsburg State University Tune-Up.
Chaigneau, a media production major from Fontenay-le-Comte, France, was third in the pole vault, clearing 5.30 meters or 17 feet, 4.5 inches at the 93rd Clyde Littlefield Texas Relays.
Csokas, a mechanical engineering major from Szekesfehervar, Hungary, was fifth in the 400 hurdles in 52.29 seconds at the Arkansas Twilight.
Gaye, an international business major from Dakar, Senegal, was third in the 400 hurdles in 51.96 seconds at the Arkansas Twilight.
Harding’s All-Region honorees are the first by the men’s team since 2018. The last time Harding had as many as four All-Region recipients was in 2014.
All-Region honors began in 2011. Harding had never had all All-Region honoree in the 110 hurdles or 400 hurdles. The last All-Region pole vaulter was Josh Winslager in 2011.
