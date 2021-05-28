In a sense, new Beebe Badgers boys basketball coach Roger Franks is coming home.
Franks, who took a year off from coaching after 12 years at Pulaski Academy in Little Rock, was hired to replace longtime Beebe coach Ryan Marshall, who was promoted to athletic director for the Beebe School District. Prior to coaching at Pulaski Academy, Franks was the boys basketball coach at Searcy High School for 10 years.
“I had coached 37 years, and I thought I was ready to get out,” Franks said. “I knew I would miss coaching, but I didn’t know I would miss it as much as I did.”
The past year, Franks worked at First Community Bank in Little Rock doing business development.
“I really enjoyed it and worked with great people at a great bank,” he said. “But I missed coaching.”
Franks said Marshall is a friend. He said Art Bell, an administrator at Beebe, played for Franks at Searcy. Franks also said that Beebe superintendent Chris Nail is a longtime friend.
Marshall said he was excited to get Franks to coach the Badgers.
“Coach Franks comes to us as a very decorated and experienced coach,” Marshall said. “We feel fortunate to not only get a coach of his caliber but also a coach with the type of integrity that Coach Franks has exhibited throughout his career.
“I have personally coached against Coach Franks for several years, and his teams have always mirrored on and off the floor what we believe in at Beebe. Coach Franks is highly respected amongst his peers throughout the state, and we are excited for him to be leading our Badger basketball program.”
Beebe and Pulaski Academy were in the same conference for several years.
“Coach Marshall does such a great job,” Franks said. “I knew it was a situation where the players had been very well coached. His teams always did things the right way — played really hard and played together. I believe in a lot of the same things he believes in.
“I always thought Beebe was a great community. They came to our tournament when I was at Searcy. I’m really looking forward to it. I’ve had a chance to visit with the players.”
Franks said he is excited to work with new Beebe Junior Badgers coach Austin Harrell, who was the head boys basketball coach at Rose Bud.
“His dad [Derek Harrell] have been friends for a long time,” Franks said. “I had never really met Austin until a few weeks ago. We had talked on the phone. I knew him by reputation. I think he is a real up-and-coming coach.
“He’s got a great career ahead of him.”
Franks got his coaching start at his alma mater of Desha High School, near Batesville. He coached there three years before becoming a graduate assistant at Arkansas State University under Coach Nelson Catalina.
Franks then coached at Marmaduke for three years, Mountain View for four years before before coaching at Grand Canyon University in Phoenix, Arizona. He returned to Arkansas and was coach at Southside High School in Batesville for three years before spending 10 years at Searcy.
