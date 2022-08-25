Lakers Beverley Basketball

FILE - Minnesota Timberwolves guard Patrick Beverley, right, controls the ball against Memphis Grizzlies guard Ja Morant, left, in the second half during Game 5 of a first-round NBA basketball playoff series April 26, 2022, in Memphis, Tenn. The Los Angeles Lakers have traded for Beverley. The move sends guard Talen Horton-Tucker and forward Stanley Johnson to the Utah Jazz and returns Beverley to the city where he starred for the Clippers from 2017 until last year. (AP Photo/Brandon Dill, File)

 Brandon Dill

EL SEGUNDO, Calif. (AP) — Patrick Beverley is returning to Los Angeles, this time joining LeBron James and the Lakers.

A fan favorite when he played for the Clippers, the former Arkansas Razorback was acquired from the Utah Jazz on Thursday in exchange for guard Talen Horton-Tucker and forward Stanley Johnson.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.