Former Bald Knob standout softball player Autumn Humes conducted a clinic at the Bald Knob Ball Park on Friday.
Humes, who recently finished her collegiate playing career at the University of Kentucky, was back in the area for a week.
“It was almost a spur-of-the-moment decision,” Humes said. “I had a lot of people requesting lessons or a camp. I’m only home for a week. It’s almost impossible to get everyone a private lesson. So, I decided to do a clinic. That way, I could see everyone and help everyone at the same time.”
The clinic started early on Friday with the participants working on offense. After lunch, defense was the topic.
“We had a lot of fun, I think,” Humes said.
Humes led Bald Knob to three state championships from 2014-16. She played one season at Harding University before transferring to Kentucky, where she played four seasons.
In 2021, Humes had her best year as the ace of the pitching staff. She was 22-9 with a 2.94 earned run average. She pitched in 41 games, starting 30. She also had two saves. She struck out 156 batters in 186 2/3 innings.
At the plate, Humes hit .258 with three doubles and six home runs. She drove in 17 runs.
Humes graduated with a bachelor’s degree in kinesiology. She is going to attend nursing school at Eastern Kentucky University.
Humes said her softball playing career is over.
“It’s been a good time, and it’s given me a lot,” she said. “But I decided to go ahead and hang up the cleats, start my career in nursing. I’m still going to coach and give lessons and host clinics. But as far as playing in concerned, I’ve finished it up.”
Humes said playing softball has been a “great ride.”
“Of course it’s been filled with highs and lows,” she said. “It’s been amazing to grow both as a person and as an athlete by overcoming those lows and riding out those highs.
“As far as softball, I’m just very thankful I was given this sport to be able to play. It’s taught me a lot about life, about just how to succeed and how to fail. I’m thankful for that. I’m going to miss it. Anything that has been a part of your life that long, it would be abnormal not to miss it.”
