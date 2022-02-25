Dr, Chuck Barber, a 1992 graduate of Bald Knob High School, told The Daily Citizen that he got notified that he was selected to be inducted into the Arkansas Sports Hall of Fame for Track and Field.
Barber said he grew up in Bald Knob and his two primary sports events were basketball and track.
“Basketball was my favorite sport but track and field was my best sport,” Barber said. “I was a late bloomer. My body didn’t really develop until college but in high school, I was primarily a hurdler. I ran on the sprint relays. I was pretty fast in high school but I didn’t really come into my own until I got to college. I put up really fast times as a hurdler but once I got to college, once my body started to develop, Coach Bob Gravette [at Ouachita Baptist University] actually transitioned me from being a hurdler to a full blown sprinter.”
Looking back at what stands out in his mind, relating to track and field, Barber said during his freshman year he actually won conference as a hurdler.
“I was an AIC Conference champ my freshman year in college,” he said. “I really started to come into my own between my freshman and my sophomore year in college. I was putting up some really fast splits on a relay team when I was a freshman and even at some point, I was even anchoring the 4 by 1 but when I went back for my sophomore year, that’s when everything changed. I went down to the University of Oklahoma and I put up some really fast times in a 60 and I was running the open sprints that outdoor track season but then Ouachita kind of went through some tough times because they wound up canceling their track program.”
Through his “fast times,” Barber said he kind of learned about the military’s All Army Track Program.
“I joined the military and became a part of the All Army Track Team but based off what I learned from Coach Gravette and the way my body had developed, I continued to train and I continued to put up fast times,” he said. “At Fort Huchuca, Arizona, I put up a 9. 98, second, 100-meter dash. Once I start putting up those fast times, in the military, I was running in a lot of Pac 10 track meets. I got to race some professional athletes. I had a couple of meets when Donovan Bailey [retired Jamaican-Canadian sprinter. At one time held the world record for the 100 meters event] was there. I really stared to come into my own.”
As to when the induction will take place, Barber said the detail are being emailed to him.
Barber said he serves as the director for diversity, equity and inclusion for the Department of the Navy and in that capacity, he said he gets the chance to oversee diversity efforts for both the Navy and the Marine Corps.
“If you look at it,” he said, ”I’m actually guiding diversity efforts for 50-percent of the Department of Defense. I am right now kind of handling over 100 diversity initiatives. I put together some really innovative approaches to really measure progress, getting a lot of attention from the current administration and from senior DOD leadership. Really what I want to do this time is ensure that the Department of the Navy, really looks at diversity from a cultural perspective and not just solely from a compliance perspective because you don’t want this to be forced, you want this to be enduring and really link to culture.
“With the superb leadership support that we get from the Secretary of the Navy, the Commandant of the Marine Corps and the Chief of Naval Operations and also Secretary Bobby Houge, the assistant secretary of the Navy, we have all the right ingredients to really move the needle and make some transformation change for the departmet this time.”
Barber said he would be back in Arkansas in February to speak at a Black History Month Program at Cabot High School. He said his speaking engagement slowed down quite a bit through COVID-19.
“First of all, Bald Knob is the center of the universe as far as I’m concerned,” Barber said. “Regardless of how high up I get in the government, Bald Knob will always be the center of the universe for me. I mean Bald Knob is the reason I’m the man I am today, the reason I was the athlete I became. I feel like I was raised by that community. Obviously my mom played [Gladys Barber] a big part in everything I’ve done. May she rest in peace. She passed away in 2015. She’s the reason I got a doctorate degree. She always pushed me to work just as hard in the classroom as I did in sports.
“She’s a big reason for that. I had some really good mentors and some really good coaches growing up and really good role models.”
