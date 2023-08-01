Searcy High School
The Searcy Lions football team got out of the field house and into what actually turned out to be not-so-bad outdoor conditions as humidity rates were down for the first two days of non-padded fall practice.
The Lions hope to repeat their successes of last season, where a late-season run of wins lifted them into the 5A State Football Playoffs with head coach Zak Clark, now heading into his third season at the helm for a Searcy team trying to re-ignite the school tradition from 4 years ago when the Lions won a state title. Taking the team to the post season has made Clark an even-more popular figure in the community as of late, but the head Lion says August is the time to completely reset in order to focus on what is to come in 2023 for his team.
“We’ve gone for two days, and it’s certainly not like it used to be,” Lions head coach Zak Clark said. “When these were the first two times you practiced. We’ve gone to five team camps and three days of 7-on-7 competition. We had a break that last week, but I really think the guys are always excited to start. Once you hit this point, there is a lull and then you get into a routine once school starts up. But, we get to put the pads on tomorrow. We’ve had two good days, we get to go in the morning before it gets real hot. The guys seem to be excited and ready for this year.”
The first two days of fall camp are essentially a continuation of summer workouts, but thinks become more real today when it’s the first day of full official pads.
“The season is here, and you really see it with the seniors, because this is their last go-around,” Clark said. “The sophomores think this is long and it’s some kind of marathon, but it’s over before you know it. To me, the first day of pads is what really kicks off the season. Ready or not, here it is, it’s on us.”
Harding Academy
The Harding Academy Wildcats opened their 2023 season with a late Monday practice around 6:30 pm. The Wildcats, who swept the 4A-2 Conference last season and made it all the way to the state championship game before losing to Malvern for the title, have many of those key players back again this year, and are always a perennial favorite to win it all, but they are coming into the new season with something they haven’t had in quite sometime – a chip on their shoulders.
“We had a good first day,” Wildcats head coach Neil Evans said. “First days don’t really mean just a whole lot. I think what you do from this point forward is more of a reflexion than the first day. Everybody is going to show up today a little more tire, a little more whatever. I think you figure out the character of your team from this point forward.”
The team camps and 7-on-7 football events throughout the summer help to keep players football minded and promotes year-round fitness for many athletes, but for the head Wildcat, it’s all leading up to the full-pad practices starting Wednesday.
“There’s a lot guys who can cover in 7-on-7, and a lot of offensive and defensive linemen who can kind of shield somebody off in just helmets, but if you’re going to show up and play the game the way it’s supposed to be played on Friday night, you’re going to have to do it with pads. I’m not saying that covering people and all that sort of thing is not part of the game, but if you cannot block, you cannot tackle and you cannot hold on to the ball, you cannot win.”
Many of Harding Academy’s closer games are traditionally won late in the game when opponents run out of gas or commit mental mistakes, a nod to the team’s overall conditioning and commitment to fitness and strength training, but Evans said as competitive as high-school football is in the state of Arkansas these days, having a fit team is not a bonus, just a basic necessity
“I don’t know what other people do or don’t do, so it’s hard for me to say it’s something we have it figured out more than other people,” Evans said. “It’s something we emphasize, and yes, I do feel like we’re in great shape at the moment. I think we are pretty healthy too, we’ve had a couple who have been banged up through some 7-on-7s, nothing major, but we went through the end of summer without a couple of key guys – just trying to let them rest.”
Those sit-outs included senior receiver Kyler Hoover, who suffered a minor shoulder sprain over the summer, and junior receiver Endy McGalliard, who sat out all of the month of July injured. Both were back on the practice field on Monday and Evans said both players looked good.
Though the real hitting will not take place until Wednesday when the first day of pads becomes official, Evans said the group went the the opening-day routine well.
“It’s fun to have a first day, and I felt like we got a lot of reps on both sides of the ball,” Evans said. “I thought our play volume was really good in terms of getting a lot on film to be able to coach off of, as well as having both sides of the ball see, just a lot of visual reps. With the first two days just being helmets only, it’s a lot of visual and mental stuff. It’s not until you hear some pads pop where you get an idea of who will show up and play.”
Riverview High School
At the end of the 2023 season people will call Riverview head coach Steve Williams a genius or a lunatic with a unique plan that is rarely seen at the small-school level, true one-way players at every position. It’s a daunting task to say the least with a roster of 24 players, which also includes a dedicated place kicker, but Williams says he is not trying to be revolutionary, just safety-minded as much as anything else.
“Really, what it comes down to is, I have to protect these kids,” Williams said. “We’re coming along great, we’re kind of low on numbers. Right now, we’re starting 11 on offense, 11 on defense. So to have 22 players out of 24 who can actually start is pretty good. We’re going to be a young team, we only have four seniors. We’re trying to get them back in shape and teaching them what we want to do. We have a few guys on offense who probably could start on defense, but it’s not going to make a big enough difference where we start two ways.”
Williams claims he has 22 kids who are all athletic enough to pull off this arrangement. Though it is one of the smallest numbers overall for any team in the entire 4A classification, the head Raider says there are no “field-fillers” in his intrepid group.
“Because we are low on numbers, we had to find a way to help the kids be safe on Friday nights. It should reduce a lot of fatigue and injuries. It’s kind of different, I don’t even think I’ve done this, even in Jonesboro up there having 75 kids. There are maybe a few spots where we are down and probably put somebody over there, but as coaches, we had to figure out a way to help these kids out the best we can. We’re just trying to figure it out.”
The Raiders experimented offensively in 2022, with no one who really emerged as a full-on leader on offense. This year, with the hiring of defensive coordinator and Henderson State alum Jakob Hink, Williams will take back over running the offense, and is re-installing the classic I formation. He is also happy with the progress made during the offseason in terms of weight training, and is hoping for improved attendance this year versus one year ago.
“Me coming back, they know what I expect of them,” Williams said. “What we’re trying to change right here is the culture. We want a team where whether we are overly talented or not, we can compete in every ball game. To do that, it takes 3-4 years to build that culture. What I’m trying to establish now is how important it is to make practice every day. Ongoing battle last year, ongoing battle this year. If you wait until those sophomores and those freshmen get up to be juniors and seniors, you will see it where no one misses a practice, because the expectation is there.”
