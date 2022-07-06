The Searcy Advertising and Tourism Promotion Commission has approved half of a $16,000 request by the Riverview Youth Football Association to buy helmets.
Director Cheryl Green returned in front of the commission last Tuesday in City Hall after the request was tabled at the June meeting. Her assistant, Justin Dillard, also added input.
Green said the association covers Riverview peewee football and cheerleading. She said it typically uses business donations but with the COVID-19 pandemic, “that number has been down.”
She said the helmets are only good for 10 years and the association has had to throw some away and it needs to replenish them. Nine schools are in the league, with Searcy being one of them. The games are played at Riverview and there are typically four home games.
This year, Green said her association will host a Super Bowl and next fall, it will be holding a jamboree. The Super Bowl will feature eight teams. All nine schools will be at the jamboree. “So we will have a lot of ‘bringing into Searcy’ for those games for sure, but with the other games, we will have people from Greenbrier, Vilonia, Clinton, Southside Batesville, Bald Knob, Searcy and Quitman.”
Commission Chairman Chris Howell asked Green if she had any idea how many people will attend the jamboree and Super Bowl.
“I can tell you each team has about 20 players, so if you have 20 players, you’re looking at mom and dad at least,” she said, “and that’s not including grandmas and aunts that come, too. The stands are typically packed for the jamboree.”
Howell asked how old the helmets were. and Dillard said they averaged between 4 and 6 years old.
“I was able to purchase 14 new helmets back in May from donations from our businesses,” Green said. “That is the first time we have been able to buy helmets since I took the program over. From 2019 until now, I know we’ve probably thrown away about 40 helmets.”
Green said that she “inherited” the position in 2019 when the founders of the program and league stepped down because their son was moving on to junior high and James Blankenship, who was taking it over, got transferred to New Mexico. Green said she wanted to save the program.
“This program is for our kids and that’s the only reason I took it over,” she said, adding that she is trying to build the program back up to what it was before COVID. Green said roughly 80 to 100 kids take part in the program, including cheerleaders.
The 14 helmets Green bought, she said, cost $2,200. She said last year the cost of helmets was between $110 to $115 each, but she was told in March the helmet orders needed to be downsized by 20 percent because the company did not have the stock to fill the order and now the price is up to $160 per helmet.
The helmets Green is ordering won’t be available until next year but they need to be ordered by September, she said.
When asked by Howell how many helmets Green needed to buy, she said she needs to replace at least 60 or 70 because she can’t just buy one particular size.
Commissioner Jim House advised Green that the association having a committee would be a good thing. Dillard said he owns a small trucking company and he stepped up to help Green. “I’ve given up a lot of time and money on my end to try to step up and help as well ,and that’s the reason we [he and his wife] have decided to come in and volunteer our time to help spread that [the responsibilities] out,” Dillard said. “We are not just an individual, we are actually trying to be an actual, legit program, sir.”
Green said she is not opposed to having a committee, but “before any money is spent they [families participating in the association] know about it. I mean, I can produce every receipt, spending money since I took it over. I am very accountable, I can promise you that.”
House told Green the effort that has been put out is a compliment to her, but he said an organization like this needs more that one party that makes the decision. “We have to look up to a group of people in most all cases instead of just one,” he said. “We have to have some way of determining it’s a worthy cause.”
Howell asked how Searcy would benefit from giving the association money for the helmets. Green said first of all, the association has Searcy kids playing from the Riverview School District. It also includes kids from Kensett, Higginson, Griffithville and Judsonia and she said if anyone in those four communities want anything, they come to Searcy.
“When we have home ballgames, they are coming to Searcy to play and some of the parents have to come here at 7:30 or 8,” she said, adding that her concession stand does not offer breakfast, so these families can stop to get breakfast at places in Searcy.
Howell asked again how many people were coming to Searcy. She mention again that at Super Bowl on the first Saturday in November, there will be eight teams coming to Searcy.
When asked by Commissioner Rees Jones how much kids are charged to play, she said during early registration it was $65 and now it is $75. The kids provide cleats and pants and the association provides pads, jerseys and practice jerseys. Dillard said some parents can’t afford the registration fee so the association helps them and does not turn anyone away.
Jones told them he thinks they are missing a huge opportunity for businesses to help sponsor them by putting their logos on either a helmet or a jersey.
Green said she will be more than happy to put the A&P logo on the helmets and a banner to be displayed at all home games. As far as how businesses have helped in the past, Green said there are opportunities for sponsors to pay $200, $300 or $500, “and we struggle to get businesses to do that.” A team shirt displays the logos of each sponsor and their business banners are hung during local games.
Rees told Green, like House, “the more people you involve in your organization, the wider your net is cast on asking for help from different businesses.”
