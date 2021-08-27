Because of a change in deadlines at The Daily Citizen, coverage of Friday night football games will not appear in Saturday’s edition.
Game stories and photos will appear in Tuesday editions this year. However, readers can check scores and stories on the newspaper website, www.thedailycitizen.com, on Saturday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.