CONWAY — The University of Central Arkansas Bears showed the maturity and experience their head coach Nathan Brown wanted to see in Saturday’s Spring Game at First Security Field at Estes Stadium.
The Bears wrapped up spring practice with a session that lasted just over 1:30 on “The Stripes.”
“I told the team that we didn’t have to coach passion, we didn’t have to coach energy, we didn’t have to coach effort,” said Brown. “So as a coaching staff, that’s the first thing you look for. If we’re coaching detail and scheme, that’s why we’re coaches. So I was pleased with this veteran group.
“A lot of older guys that have done it for us, and done it at a high level for us. We had 15 great practices, with two and a half scrimmages in there. So pleased with where we’re at. I think we’re a little more mature than we were a year ago at this point. I think we’ve filled some holes in some spots where we needed to fill some holes for some depth.’
The Bears were co-champions in their first season in the ASUN Conference, but missed out on the FCS Playoffs. Brown thinks this squad has a chance to check both of those boxes in the fall against another formidable schedule that includes FBS Oklahoma State and FCS power North Dakota State, among others.
“I’m just excited. I’m excited about the potential of this team. I think they have a huge upside,” Brown said. “And obviously, we put out our schedule (this week) and it’s going to be a challenging schedule. But that’s something we ought to be excited about. I’ve talked to them about that. Pressure is a privilege, and if you’re going to be a UCA Bear, you have unbelievable culture here for years on years. The expectation level is high.
“And I know our guys are embracing that and they are excited about it. And I think throughout spring you saw it through 15 practices.”
Brown singled out a few players for their solid play both Saturday and throughout spring practice.
“It doesn’t take long to see (sophomore wide receiver) Myles Butler has taken another step,” he said. That kid has a chance to be a bona fide No. 1 receiver. He had two touchdowns today and he’s done it all spring, even when people aren’t watching. He’s had great practices. (Senior receiver) Christian Richmond didn’t go a lot today but he’s had a huge spring. He’s an all-conference return guy, he’s been an all-conference receiver. So I like our receiver room.”
Running the first-team offense for a second straight season is senior Will McElvain, who threw for 2,592 yards and 18 touchdowns in 2022 in his first season with the Bears.
“Will McElvain is a year advanced in this system,” said Brown. “He had one series (today) and took them down the field and scored on seven or eight plays. That was good and then we sat him down.
“And then our running back room. (Transfer) Shunderrick Powell was out today with a family issue, and (sophomores) Darius Hale and Kylin James didn’t get a lot of reps today but they’ve had great springs. They’ve elevated their games. (Redshirt freshman) Isaiah Broadway is a young guy that continues to impress. That’s a strong point of our offense, that running back room.”
Brown has also been impressed with sophomore tight end Jordan Owens, who had a pair of touchdown receptions in 2022.
“And Jordan Owens at tight end. We’re going to try to keep getting him the ball. He’s a mismatch,” said Brown.
Brown also said local product, Vilonia quarterback Austin Myers, continues to show he belongs.
“Austin Myers is going to be special. You saw it today at times. He can move, he’s athletic, a big body. He’s 6-3, close to 6-4, 210 or 215 pounds, can really stand in the pocket and throw the ball down the field. Every rep he’s taken he’s gotten better.
“I couldn’t be more pleased where Austin Myers is. He’s battled, and I want him pushing Will. You’re a young guy, but push Will. Push that older guy. It will make Will better.”
Some familiar names have stood out on the defensive side of the ball, according to Brown.
“I love our D-line,” Brown said. “(Senior) Logan Jessup and (junior) David Walker are two returning All-Americans and neither one of them got a snap today. Those two, you can’t block those guys, tough to block. (Sophomore) Jake Golday has had a great spring at defensive end.
“You look in the secondary, we brought in some really good help in the secondary to go along with Cam Godfrey, Tamaurion Wilson and T.D. Williams. Those three are returning starters. Tre Green has stepped up at safety after another spring in this system. Along with bringing in a guy like Andrew Hayes, a transfer portal guy. And Michael Onwuzurike at linebacker, a transfer portal guy. Those guys are impressive.”
Brown said he is most pleased with the continued improvement of his sixth squad as head coach.
“What I’ve enjoyed seeing is the growth on offense, defense and special teams. I think we’re coming together and gelling in an unselfish way, which I like to see.”
