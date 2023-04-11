mcelvain

UCA quarterback Will McElvain completes a pass under pressure during the Bears' spring scrimmage game at Estes Stadium on Saturday.

 submitted photo

CONWAY — The University of Central Arkansas Bears showed the maturity and experience their head coach Nathan Brown wanted to see in Saturday’s Spring Game at First Security Field at Estes Stadium.

The Bears wrapped up spring practice with a session that lasted just over 1:30 on “The Stripes.”

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.