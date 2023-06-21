One-run games never get old as long as you're winning — and Florida is doing plenty of that right now.

Florida reached the College World Series finals with a 3-2 victory over TCU on Wednesday, making the Gators the fourth team in history to win their bracket with three straight one-run wins.

