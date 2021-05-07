ST. LOUIS (AP) — Jack Flaherty hit his first career home run and became the major leagues' first six-game winner, leading the St. Louis Cardinals over Colorado 5-0 on Friday night in Nolan Arenado's first game against the Rockies.
Arenado, a five-time All-Star and eight-time Gold Glove winner during with seasons in Colorado, was traded to the Cardinals on Feb. 1 for five players, including pitcher Austin Gomber.
Arenado went 2 for 4, doubling off Gomber (2-4) in the second, then struck out and grounded out. Arenado added a single against Lucas Gilbreath in the eighth.
Flaherty (6-0) gave up three hits in seven innings, struck out six and walked one, retiring his final 13 batters. He lowered his ERA to 2.83.
Trevor Story walked with two outs in the third, Colorado's last runner until Raimel Tapia singled starting the ninth.
Colorado briefly had the bases loaded in the first after Garrett Hampson singled just beyond the infield in left. But Charlie Blackmon rounded second and couldn't get back in time, and shortstop Paul DeJong threw behind him for the third out.
Flaherty homered in the third inning against Gomber in his 117th big league at-bat. The drive, on a 91.5 mph fastball with a 3-1 count, went 416 feet and landed just into the Rockies' bullpen in left. It was the second-longest home run by a Cardinals pitcher, according to Statcast, trailing only a 426-foot drive by Miles Mikolas at Coors Field on Aug. 24, 2018.
Harrison Bader hit a go-ahead, two-run homer in the third for the Cardinals, who have won seven of nine. Colorado had a two-game winning streak stopped and has lost seven of nine.
Gomber gave up five runs and six hits in five innings.
Dylan Carlson had an RBI single in the fifth and Paul Goldschmidt a run-scoring grounder.
REDS 3, INDIANS 0
CLEVELAND (AP) — Wade Miley pitched baseball's second no-hitter in three days — and fourth already this season — leading Cincinnati over Cleveland, which was no-hit for the second time in a month.
Miley (4-2) relied on breaking pitches and his experience of 11-plus major league seasons to baffle the Indians and throw Cincinnati's first no-hitter since Homer Bailey in 2013.
The left-hander shook off an 83-minute rain delay to start the game and followed Baltimore's John Means, who no-hit Seattle on Wednesday,. Joe Musgrove threw San Diego's first no-hotter on April 9. Five days later, Chicago White Sox left-hander Carlos Rodón blanked the Indians.
Arizona's Madison Bumgarner pitched a seven-inning no-hitter against Atlanta on April 25, but that one isn't recognized as official because it didn't go nine innings.
This is the earliest in a calendar year there have been four no-hitters since 1917, when the fourth was thrown on May 5 and the fifth on May 6.
Miley walked one and struck out eight on 114 pitches.
Cincinnati pushed three runs across in the ninth, when Emmanuel Clase (2-1) had a run-scoring throwing error and a run-scoring balk, and Mike Moustakas singled in a run.
NATIONALS 11, YANKEES 4
NEW YORK (AP) — Washington burst ahead in a six-run eighth inning that included three errors and Josh Harrison's three-run homer, and the Nationals stopped a three-game skid.
With the score tied at 3, Yadiel Hernández lined a single against Jonathan Loaisiga (3-2) that right fielder Aaron Judge allowed to bounced off his glove for his first error since Sept. 30, 2018. Third baseman DJ LeMahieu made a throwing error on Victor Robles' sacrifice, Trea Turner hit a go-ahead single and Harrison homered for a 7-3 lead.
Kyle Schwarber hit a run-scoring single off Luis Cessa and shortstop Gleyber Torres allowed Yan Gomes' grounder to bounced past his glove for a run-scoring error.
Kyle Finnegan (2-0) pitched a scoreless seventh for the win.
PHILLIES 12, BRAVES 2
ATLANTA (AP) — Odúbel Herrera hit a three-run homer in Philadelphia's six-run first inning and the Phillies set season highs for runs and hits (16) as they won their fifth straight.
J.T. Realmuto had three hits, including a two-run homer, and Jean Segura drove in two runs with four hits.
Attendance was 38,952 as the Braves allowed 100% capacity for the first time since before the coronavirus pandemic.
Zach Eflin (2-1) allowed two runs and five hits in 6 2/3 innings with eight strikeouts.
Charlie Morton (2-2) got just two outs but all six runs he allowed were unearned due to a passed ball by rookie William Contreras that allowed Rhys Hoskins to reach on a strikeout.
MARLINS 6, BREWERS 1
MIAMI (AP) — Isan Díaz hit his first career grand slam, a third-inning drive off Patrick Weigel.
Miguel Rojas had two hits and scored three times for the Marlins, who have won four straight.
Milwaukee lost its sixth straight and fell to 0-5 on its seven-game trip.
Trevor Rogers (4-2) gave up one run and four hits in five innings.
Milwaukee starter Brent Suter (2-2) left because of a cramp in his right calf after surrendering Garrett Cooper's one-out single in the third.
CUBS 3, PIRATES 2
CHICAGO (AP) — Zach Davies (2-2) allowed five hits in seven scoreless innings, and Rex Brothers retired Bryan Reynolds on a bases-loaded flyout for his first save since Sept. 29, 2013.
Joc Pederson had three hits and an RBI for Chicago, which has won four straight.
Pittsburgh has lost seven of eight and is last in the NL Central at 13-18.
Trevor Cahill (1-4) allowed three runs — two earned — and eight hits in five innings.
