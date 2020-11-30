Experience in in-game action played a big part in the Batesville Southside 54-37 win over the Bald Knob Bulldogs.
"It's a big advantage for us for a lot of reasons," Southside Coach Brad McGhee said. "First, of course, the speed of the game. It's hard to replicate that in practice, the speed, the intensity. Second, the conditioning factor of it. A bunch of those guys just come off the football field so they have not been in here very much. So there are a lot of disadvantages that they had tonight."
After playing an 18-minute, one-quarter game where Southside defeated the Bulldogs 22-7, the first quarter of the second game was much more competitive.
Both teams were finding an offensive rhythm, but the difference in the first quarter was the Southerners ability to rebound. The size of Southside was very apparent in the entire first half in getting offensive rebounds and being able to get defensive rebounds despite being swarmed by Bulldogs.
Senior Shane Freeman led the Bulldogs in the first quarter with five points. Senior Devan Halford led the Southerners with eight points.
The first quarter ended with the Southerners leading 15-12.
In the second quarter, Southside started to play like a team that had played four games versus a team that was playing it first game.
The Bulldogs got it down to 19-18 with a small run, but then Southside started to run away with the game.
Halford and senior Blayne Bufford combined for 10 points in the last 3:30 of the half. The Bulldogs were held to no points for the last 3:00 in the half and Southside led at the half 31-18.
Southside continued to put on the pressure in the third quarter, opening up with a 7-0 run before Freeman scored a layup for Bald Knob.
Freeman got his last two points of the night a minute later to give him 11 on the night.
"Shane is our best shooter," Bald Knob first-year Coach Madison Leach said. "[He] is one of our best offensive players, him and Braden Davis. I was missing three shooting guards tonight due to quarantine. They would definitely help; they are very good shooters. So I think when we can get some of the shooters around Shane and spread it out… maybe he can get more shots and power our offense moving forward."
Halford added six more points to his point total to lead all scorers on the night with 19.
"When we get into our conference season, we expect him to score," McGhee said. "He also has to be able to create shots for other people and tonight he did that a little bit, and I was pleased with some of his passing."
At the end of the third quarter, the Southerners sat comfortably with the 46-24 lead.
Early in the fourth, McGhee started to put in his bench and took his starters out.
Sophomore Evan Majors had the play for the Southerners in the fourth when he banked in a three-point shot that got a big reaction out of the bench.
"That's the fun part of basketball sometimes, especially in games like this, when you're able to get some guys in who might not get too or might not get many minutes," McGhee said. "You can see the unselfishness of these guys that came out of the game. They aren't mad that they came out. They were sincerely happy that those kids were scoring and playing well. That's great to see. When a kid comes in at the end of the game. He hits a three and the bench is excited. It sends that kid home with a good feeling."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.