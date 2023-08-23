APTOPIX Hungary Athletics Worlds

Katie Moon, of the United States, reacts after clearing the bar in an attempt in the Women's pole vault final during the World Athletics Championships in Budapest, Hungary, Wednesday, Aug. 23, 2023. (AP Photo/Bernat Armangue)

 Bernat Armangue

BUDAPEST, Hungary (AP) — Katie Moon wanted to split the gold. Nina Kennedy wanted to split the gold, too.

The pole vaulters knew that was possible, thanks to a pair of high jumpers who turned their tie at the Olympics two years ago into a feel-good moment where everyone walked away a winner.

