It was fitting, a classic, for the final bout of the day to be able to bring an end to the 54th Silver Glove Region Six Boxing Tournament at the Carmichael Community Center on Saturday afternoon.
The two heavyweights together in the ring, during the introduction of the giant gladiators they were staring down at each other with a look of being prepared and confident to win the battle.
Representing the Chickasaw/Searcy Boxing Club, Jalen “the Lion” Jackson, his opponent from the state of Tennessee, Nejib Abdi, both looking to continue their journey down the road, to the shoreline of the Missouri River and represent the Region at the National Tournament in Kansas City, Missouri.
As the bell sounded and the referee motioned the fighters to begin, the science and the art of boxing was on full display for all of the fans in their seats to feel and witness.
Jackson went immediately to work using a accurate left jab that forced Abdi to back up during the first round. Jackson connected in the middle of the round in the center of the ring with a right hook and a left jab that dropped the defense by Abdi.
Jackson used that opportunity to inflect a couple of sets of combinations as he pinned Abdi into the rope but Jackson spent a lot of energy and before the end of the round Abdi was able to score some much needed points with some well placed jabs.
At the end of the first round, Chickasaw Boxing Club coach, Phillip Clark, encouraged Jackson to continue to control the ring and stay with the offensive attack because it was working.
Rested, Jackson leaped from his stool and danced into the middle of the ring after the bell and followed his coach’s advice and stuck with the offense. Controlling the ring but once again Jackson consumed a lot of energy and his defense began to drop lower. Abdi took full advantage and was able to score more points with his jab plus he got Jackson in the ropes and scored with some heavy combinations.
As the bell sounded for the start of the third round, Jackson once again was able to score points with his jab and a mixture of body punches allowed him to control the tempo of the fight and control the ring. Jackson forced Abdi into a corner and was able to stun Abdi with a solid left hook that was able to slip past the defense of Abdi.
Both athletes expended every ounce of energy that they could provide, both were able to score points by landing their jabs on target but Jackson's ability to land more combinations and hurt Abdi late in the third was enough for him to win the last fight of the Silver Gloves.
Augusta Boxing Coach, Byron Hurford was surprised at the boxer that won his bout but was upset that the boxer from his club that he believed had a real shot to compete at the National tournament was defeated.
Winning his bout in the Intermediate Class at the 105 pound division, Garrin Smith made a solid comeback during his bout against Randy Rodriguez.
Rodriguez came out of his corner in the first round and was able to slip two jabs through the hands of Smith and landed heavy and forcing Smith to back up and Smith got into a corner and was able to block some of the barrage heading for him from Rodriguez.
Smith moved to right and was able to escape the trap, set up by Rodriguez and survived the first round.
Sitting on his stool in the corner, Smith listened closely to Hurford and when the bell signaled the start of the second round he came out of the corner with a new plan of attack.
Smith moved in on Rodriguez and crowded him as he got close to him, Smith was able to score some stinging body punches that was taking the attack away from Rodriguez. This close up style of offense forced Smith to control the tempo. It forced Rodriguez to back up and being that close allowed Smith to open his offense that included landing some quick combinations.
In the middle of the second round Smith scored a combination that caught Rodriguez by surprise in the middle of the protective headgear. Smith gained the momentum of the second round and he was able to control the fight by being aggressive.
Feeling good at the start of the third round, Smith went to the center of the ring looking for Rodriguez. Once again Smith got inside of Rodriguez and his hands came down not once but twice and Smith did not waist his opportunity.
Smith landed a set of combination punches that were well timed and well placed and he hurt Rodriguez twice in the third round. In a 3-2 split decision by the judges, they awarded the fight to Smith.
Hurford and his athlete Matthew Riley, boxing in the Junior Division in the 201 weight class, were confident that Riley would be making the trip to Kansas City but Riley learned a very important boxing lesson against opponent Caleb Conn.
The lesson: If you start out strong - then you need to finish strong!
Riley had control of the bout, he scored with his jab, he was able to control the tempo of the fight and he was able to move Conn in the ring for 5:45, but then the unthinkable happened.
Conn, working hard and caught Riley in the ropes and was able to connect with two right hands that sent Riley even deeper into the ropes. The referee stepped in and halted the match and gave Riley a standing eight count and that was enough for Riley to lose the fight and ending the journey for a trip to Kansas City.
There were 64 bouts for the show of the Silver Gloves over the three days inside the Carmichael and 27, athletes representing the state of Arkansas including the four fighters from the Chickasaw/Searcy Boxing Club with two winners that will move onward to Kansas City to represent Searcy.
Augusta Boxing Club also had four athletes but only Smith will be going to Kansas City to represent the city of Augusta and have the opportunity to bring home a championship to the White River Valley.
There were three days of excellent and entertaining amateur boxing provided by these gladiators of the gloves. Some athletes traveled over 800 miles to the city of Searcy and to experience the hospitality of the city.
