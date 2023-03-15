The 2022-23 high school basketball season came to a close over the weekend as 12 state champions were crowned at the State Finals held inside Bank OZK Arena, part of the Hot Springs Convention Center.

The final Arkansas Sports Media High School Basketball Poll was released Tuesday afternoon with little change at the top of the boys' and girls' overall rankings. Five of the six girls' champions were already ranked No. 1 going into the postseason while only two of the boys' champions were atop their respective classification.

