The annual Arkansas Sports Media High School Football Super Team was finally released earlier this week and two local players were selected to the 27-member squad.
For the second year in a row, Harding Academy's Kyle Ferrie has been honored as the state's top placekicker. He made 58 of 59 extra point attempts and hit 16 of 24 field goal attempts with a long of 56 yards. Ferris has signed with Mississippi State.Southside senior Blayne Warden was voted as the state's top punter after he averaged 46 yards per punt last fall for the Southerners. He had a season-long of 72 yards against Paragould and he also added 87 tackles as a defensive player.
Leading the Super Team on offense is Shiloh Christian senior quarterback Eli Wisdom who was a three-year starter for the Sants and named All-State all three years. Wisdom accounted for 4,632 yards and 55 touchdowns last season and was named the Arkansas Gatorade Player of the Year. Over his career Wisdom hrew for 8,179 yards and 96 touchdowns and ran for 3,970 yards and 62 touchdowns to become first quarterback in state history with 8,000/3,000.
Pocahontas senior Connor Baker makes his second straight appearance on the team. The running back had 266 carries for 2,161 yards and 36 touchdowns his senior season. In his career, he carried the ball 793 times for 6,165 yards and a state-record 100 touchdowns. Also passed for 1,450 yards and 15 touchdowns last season. Baker has committed to play at Ouachita Baptist.
Carlisle senior Jason Sullivan ran 265 times for 2,829 yards and a state-record 45 touchdowns in 2022, and finished his career with 6,014 yards and 88 touchdowns. Sullivan has committed to Hendrix College.
Malvern running back Jalen Dupree is one of three juniors on the team. He rushed for 2,828 yards and 41 touchdowns and led the Leopards to the Class 4A state title in 2022.
The two wide receivers selected to the team are Pulaski Academy's Jaylin McKinney and Fayetteville's Kaylon Morris. For their senior seasons, McKinney caught 82 passes for 1,487 yards and 15 touchdowns while Morris caught 100 passes for 1,625 yards and 15 touchdowns. Morris will be a preferred walk-on for Arkansas in the fall.
The offensive linemen honored are Joe Su'a of Bentonville, Aaron Smith of Conway, Caleb Shirron of Cabot, Walker Davis of Benton and Allen Thomason of Pulaski Academy. Su'a is an Arkansas signee while Smith is a preferred walk-on for the Hogs. Shirron has committed to UCA, Davis signed with Arkansas State and Thomason has signed with Stanford.
The defensive linemen honored were Tyler Mosley of Bryant, Robert Dover of Mountain Home, Fred Giles of Jonesboro and Quincy Rhodes of North Little Rock.
Mosley led the Class 7A champion Hornets with 73 tackles, 25 of those for a loss and eight sacks. Mosley has committed to Arkansas Tech.
Dover, one of the three juniors on the team, racked up 114 tackles, 26 for a loss and registered 14 sacks. Dover has received an offer from Missouri.
Giles had 108 tackles, eight for a loss and three sacks. He has signed with Coffeyville Community College in Kansas.
Rhodes had 75 tackles with 10.5 sacks. He is an Arkansas signee.
The three linebackers honored are Brooks Yurachek of Fayetteville, Ashtyn Williams of Joe T. Robinson and Evan Williams of Greenwood.
Yurachek had 109 tackles, including 16 for loss, and 6.5 sacks. Yurachek has signed with Wake Forest.
Ashtyn Williams led the state with 196 tackles and has signed with UCA.
Even Williams led his team with 165 tackles, 16 of those for a loss. He has signed with Missouri Western.
In the defensive backfield along with Bray are Malachi Graham of Bryant, Jabrae Shaw of LR Mills and Tayvion Haney of Little Rock Parkview.
Graham has committed to play at UCA after another stellar year with Bryant. He was named MVP of the 2021 state tile game.
Shaw led the state with 11 interceptions in 2022 along with 81 tackles. He also rang up 1,313 all-purpose yards. Shaw has signed with Arkansas.
Haney had 46 tackles and two interceptions. Haney has committed to Alcorn State.
Melbourne senior Carter Bray was selected as a defensive back. Bray finished the season with 75 tackles and four sacks and racked up nearly 2,000 all-purpose yards as he led Bearkatz to the state semifinals for the first time ever in the short history of the program.The three athletes picked for the all-purpose slots are Dennis Gaines of East Poinsett County, DeAndra Burns of El Dorado and Brandon Scott of Charleston.
Gaines, the third junior selected to the team, set the state single-season rushing record last season with 3,232 yards while he also racked up 121 playing on defense.
Burns compiled 1,943 all-purpose yards in 2022. He has signed with Arkansas State.
Scott led the Tigers to the Class 3A state title and was named the title game's MVP. He was a three-year starter and 32-4 as starting quarterback. He was named the 3A-1 conference Outstanding Quarterback and Outstanding Defensive Back. He threw for 6,164 yards and 70 touchdowns and ran for 2,303 yards and 41 touchdowns in his career. He was not only a three-time All-State selection, but a tw0-time All-State pick in basketball.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.