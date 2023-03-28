ferrie

Harding senior kicker Kyle Ferrie, soon to play for Mississippi State, was selected to the ASM Football Super Team for the second-consecutive year.

The annual Arkansas Sports Media High School Football Super Team was finally released earlier this week and two local players were selected to the 27-member squad.

For the second year in a row, Harding Academy's Kyle Ferrie has been honored as the state's top placekicker. He made 58 of 59 extra point attempts and hit 16 of 24 field goal attempts with a long of 56 yards. Ferris has signed with Mississippi State.Southside senior Blayne Warden was voted as the state's top punter after he averaged 46 yards per punt last fall for the Southerners. He had a season-long of 72 yards against Paragould and he also added 87 tackles as a defensive player.

