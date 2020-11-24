Sports life, awards and championships are not something unusual for the Pierce/Muckelburg family.
From the mom on down to the youngest son, everyone in the family has been a part of the Bald Knob athletic program at one time or another.
Jennifer Muckelburg is the mother of the family and she took part in Bulldogs basketball as well as track.
Her senior high years, she was coached by Ron Jolly in basketball and that was the best years of her playing career.
“My senior year we had a winning season,” Muckelburg said. “We beat teams that we shouldn’t have beaten and Coach Jolly was a big part of that.”
In track, Muckelburg made state in the 400-meter relay as well as the shot put throw in her junior and senior years.
Her husband, Josh Muckelburg, is also no stranger to the sports spotlight. He was a multi-sport athlete at Bald Knob.
Josh Muckelburg played baseball for the Bulldogs at third base. He was offensive player of the year for two years in his senior high career along with one defensive player of the year. To top it all off, Muckelburg was named to All-Conference in baseball during his career.
In football, Muckelburg played both ways. On defense, he played at nose guard and on offense, he played tight end. He was named All-White County for football.
It is said that kids are a product of their parents and this could not be more true than for the children of these two parents.
Leason, Molli and Madi Pierce, whose biological dad is Eric Pierce, and Hudson Muckelburg are extremely good athletes.
Leason is currently a junior at Bald Knob and is the starting quarterback for the Bulldogs. Just like his parents, he is a multi-sport athlete as well as he also plays basketball.
Leason is as tough as nails and has battled nagging injuries through his high school career, including a torn meniscus in the ninth grade.
“It’s handed down through the generations,” Jennifer Muckelburg said. “My mom and dad are tough. We have taught him to be that way growing up.”
His twin sister, Molli, plays basketball for the Bulldogs. Last season in her sophomore year, she was named All-Conference as well as receiving the school’s three-point award.
Both Leason and Molli have not decided what their college plans are, but still have time to decide since they are both juniors.
Madi is the oldest of the Pierce kids and has brought home the most awards so far out of the kids. She is also a multi-sport athlete, playing basketball and softball. She has won over 10 awards and honors.
Madi plays under scholarship for the Hendrix basketball team. Madi had offers to play at Harding and she originally played at Lyon under scholarship before going to Hendrix.
The last of the Muckelburg kids is Hudson, who is in ninth grade.
He will be playing football with his older brother next year when he is moved up from the junior high team to the senior high team. Hudson plays baseball as well on the senior team.
In football, he plays multiple positions for the junior high team. He plays on the defensive and offensive line as well as playing in the slot as a tight end and out wide as a receiver.
This family knows what it means to win and to succeed in the sports that they participate in, and Bald Knob has a winning combination with this family on a roster.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.