The quarterfinals of the 3A State Volleyball Tournament proved to be the end of the road for Harding Academy as Crowley's Ridge Academy won in straight sets (25-14 , 25-21 ,25-18) Wednesday night at Harris Gym.
The Lady Wildcats (11-12 final record) fell way behind in the opening set and by the time they got rolling, CRA had already drove away with a 22-6 lead. Harding came back and cleaned up the score at 25-14, but it was the second set which ended up being the most hotly contested as the Lady Falcons held on to win 25-21. The final game was very similar to the opener with CRA rushing out to a 16-6 lead before closing out the sweep with a 25-18 victory.
The match was also the last for Lady Wildcats seniors Sarah Davis, McKenney Sheffield, Piper Cordell and Raquel Webb.
“We're losing our four seniors, and we're going to miss them terribly,” Harding Academy coach Todd Traughber said. “We talked a little bit about it in the huddle. We don't care about a fourth set, or a fifth set, right now, we've got to care about every point in the third set, because it matters. We stayed in it for as long as we could, but no excuses, we lost to a strong team.”
Sheffield got the Lady 'Cats out of the doldrums in the first set with four kills strung close together, including three straight kills followed by a kill from Davis to make it 23-12. Davis got one more kill in before the Lady Falcons closed it out.
Junior Libero Sydney Patten got in on the action in the second game with an ace that cut Crowley's Ridge's lead to 9-6, and she closed it to within one moments later when her backwards desperation dig landed in on the other side to make it 9-8. Mary Dugger then kept it to within one with a kill, and put down two more kills later on before Cordell's ace gave Harding Academy a briefly-held 12-11 lead.
The Lady Falcons came back and began to slowly pull away. A kill from Davis made it 20-18, but Harding could not find any further offense.
Sophomore Mileigh Harlow got Harding Academy off to a good start in the third set with a kill assisted by Sheffield for a 1-0 lead, but the Lady Falcons rolled off 11 straight points and took complete control. The Lady Wildcats were able to come back somewhat with kills from Harlow and Sheffield to get as close as 22-16.
The Lady Wildcats finished as 3A Northwest Conference Tournament runners up and advanced to the quarterfinal round of the state playoffs with one of the smallest lineups in Class 3A volleyball.
“I'm so proud of the effort they gave throughout,” Traughber said. “Each one of them sacrificed a lot to be a part of the program. It really paid off. We had a lot of fun with it, a lot of highs, but we just came up short tonight.”
Sheffield led Harding Academy with 9 kills and 2 blocks. Davis added 4 kills and Dugger had 3 kills.
The remainder of the tournament played out as many expected, with Central 1-seed Baptist Prep taking on West 1-seed Hackett today in Hot Springs for the state title.
