The quarterfinals of the 3A State Volleyball Tournament proved to be the end of the road for Harding Academy as Crowley's Ridge Academy won in straight sets (25-14 , 25-21 ,25-18) Wednesday night at Harris Gym.

The Lady Wildcats (11-12 final record) fell way behind in the opening set and by the time they got rolling, CRA had already drove away with a 22-6 lead. Harding came back and cleaned up the score at 25-14, but it was the second set which ended up being the most hotly contested as the Lady Falcons held on to win 25-21. The final game was very similar to the opener with CRA rushing out to a 16-6 lead before closing out the sweep with a 25-18 victory.

