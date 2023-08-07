LAS VEGAS (AP) — Former Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Damon Arnette emerged from a Nevada courtroom Monday saying he hopes to play this season in the NFL, maybe with the Dallas Cowboys, after he resolved a felony 2022 gun case by pleading guilty to two misdemeanors.

"If I'm blessed enough to get another chance in the NFL, then I'm going to kill that," Arnette told reporters after Clark County District Court Judge Ronald Israel sternly instructed him that as a result of his plea, he can't have guns and can't be around anyone who has a gun.

