COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — South Carolina has hired ex-Arkansas and NFL assistant Dowell Loggains as the team's new offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach.

Loggains received a three-year deal worth $1 million per season. The contract was approved by the school's board of trustees on Tuesday.

