Friday's home game got ugly in a hurry for the Searcy Lady Lions.
Nettleton got off of its team bus, walked into the Lions' Den, got dressed for work and proceeded to give the Lady Lions their worst defeat of the basketball season.
Nettleton scored the first 20 points of the game and kept the Lady Lions off of the scoreboard until center Ashley Brown was able to toss in a free throw with 7 minutes left in the second quarter.
Brown led the Lady Lions with 10 points and Asharia Brown scored four points, but the rest of the Lady Lions found scoring a chore.
Searcy coach Kim Sitzmann watched from her seat on the sideline and she watched her team standing up, but she didn’t see any energy from her team against the Lady Raiders.
“They found it and brought it in the second half, but I don’t want to make excuses. Playing the late game is weird so maybe their schedule is thrown off," Sitzmann said. “We lack a lot of confidence right now and when you lose that confidence it is hard to have that energy.”
Nettleton coach Jason Smith in spite of having a big lead, he kept his team focused.
Smith said that his team needed to be ready and prepared for the game, and needed to put the last a couple of games behind them.
“We needed a bounce-back; we had a couple of tough ones, Batesville at home we dropped that one ... and Jonesboro Tuesday, so we needed to bounce back,” Smith said. “I was really pleased with that first quarter at both ends of the court. We did a lot of good things. We showed some toughness and some resilience.”
Leading all scorers from the floor was Lady Raiders junior guard Briley Pena with 21 points. Her teammates Laila Eliotti and Wakiryah Daniels scored 10 each to assist their team.
With a big lead against the Lady Lions, Smith said he wanted his team to stay focused and be relentless and keep the foot on the gas all the way to the end of the game.
Sitzmann said she and her team will be busy this week in practice and she is going to make it a priority that her team finds confidence and plays the game with the right amount of energy.
