PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Joel Embiid doesn't need to emulate any other NBA star.
He proved Wednesday night that he's in a class on his own.
Embiid tied his career high with 50 points in just 27 minutes, leading a dominant third quarter that carried the Philadelphia 76ers to a 123-110 victory over the Orlando Magic.
Embiid also had 12 rebounds and three blocks while making 17 of 23 field goals and 15 of 17 free throws. The four-time All-Star and MVP candidate played just 58 seconds of the fourth quarter.
Before the game, teammate Tyrese Maxey asked Embiid: "Who you going to be tonight? Shaq (O'Neal)? Dirk (Nowitzki)?"
"(He said) 'I'm going to be Joel,'" Maxey said. "(I said) 'You go be Joel.' And that's what he did."
"I said me," Embiid said, "because at times whenever I want I'm able to be Shaq, whenever I want I'm also able to be Dirk, or Kobe (Bryant) or MJ (Michael Jordan), or any guards really, meaning shooting off the dribble, or pull-ups, or ball-handling, just a combination of everything offensively."
Embiid joined Hall of Famers Allen Iverson and Wilt Chamberlain as the only players in club history with multiple games of 50 points or more, while getting at least 50 points and 10 rebounds in the fewest minutes of any NBA player since 1955, according to Elias.
"That was easy, quick, efficient and determined," Philadelphia coach Doc Rivers said. "He's a little bit of (Hakeem) Olajuwon and a little bit of (Kevin) Garnett. It's a heck of a combination if you can get it. But the difference is he can go out to the 3-point line, which sets him apart. He's Joel Embiid; he's not any of those guys. He's his own guy."
Philadelphia was booed off the court at halftime, trailing 57-47. But the 76ers came out determined after the break, using a 17-6 run over the first 5:05. Embiid finally got some help from his teammates during the spurt, as Maxey drained a pair of 3-pointers.
Embiid, who entered averaging 27.3 points, took over from there, scoring in a variety of ways in a breathtaking third quarter that matched his similarly stellar first quarter. He brought the fans roaring to their feet when he made a 3-pointer with 25 seconds left in the quarter that gave Philadelphia its largest lead to that point, 92-80.
"I'm trying to play at the best level possible I can, and that's being the best player in the world," Embiid said. "And for us to win I have to be that guy every single night."
It gave Embiid 47 points for the game and 23 in the third quarter alone in which he shot 8 of 10. The star center opened the contest by draining 8 of 10 shots in a 20-point first quarter that helped the 76ers to a 25-21 advantage.
"He was just unbelievable from the start," Rivers said. "Just dominant in every way. Every shot was the right shot."
Tobias Harris added 21 points for the 76ers, who have won nine of 11. Philadelphia began play sixth in the East but just 2 ½ games out of the top spot.
Mo Bamba set career highs with 32 points and seven 3-pointers for Orlando. The rebuilding Magic dropped to an NBA-worst 8-38 with their third straight loss and 13th defeat in the last 14 games.
Despite the defeat, Orlando continues to take a big-picture, positive approach to player development.
"Positive energy is extremely valuable," said Magic assistant coach Jesse Mermuys, who filled in for head coach Jamahl Mosley (health and safety protocols) for the second straight game.
Embiid was dominant in the first quarter but the rest of the 76ers combined for just five points on 2-for-11 shooting. And it caught up to them in the second quarter. The Magic scored 11 of the final 14 points to open a 10-point advantage after Embiid went to the bench with three fouls with 3:07 remaining.
Bamba finished with 28 points and made 7 of 8 3-pointers in the opening half, easily bettering his previous career highs in scoring (22 points) and made 3-pointers (5).
NETS 119, WIZARDS 118
WASHINGTON (AP) -- Kyrie Irving scored 22 of his 30 points in the first half, and Brooklyn held off Washington when Kyle Kuzma and Spencer Dinwiddie missed 3-pointers in the final seconds.
Washington trailed by as many as 16 points, but a 3-pointer by Kuzma cut the lead to one with 36 seconds left. That set the stage for a wild finish.
A blocked shot by Montrezl Harrell gave Washington the ball with a chance to win. The Wizards didn't call a timeout, and Kuzma and Dinwiddie both missed.
LaMarcus Aldridge added 27 points for the Nets, and Harden had 18. Brooklyn won for only the fifth time in its last 12 games.
Bradley Beal led the Wizards with 23 points.
MAVERICKS 102, RAPTORS 98
DALLAS (AP) — Luka Doncic scored a season-high 41 points, including a clutch 3-pointer with 1:01 to play, and tied a season best with 14 rebounds as surging Dallas held off Toronto.
Kristaps Porzingis had 18 points and seven rebounds to help Dallas win its fourth straight and 10th in 11 games. Tim Hardaway Jr. scored 16 off the bench for the Mavericks, who host NBA-best Phoenix on Thursday.
Pascal Siakam scored 20 points for the Raptors, who have lost four of five following a six-game winning streak. Toronto had six double-figure scorers while using only seven players.
BUCKS 126, GRIZZLIES 114
MILWAUKEE (AP) — Giannis Antetokounmpo had 33 points and 15 rebounds, and Khris Middleton scored 27 to lead Milwaukee past short-handed Memphis.
Memphis, which had won 12 of 13, was without two of its leading scorers in Dillon Brooks and Desmond Bane.
Ja Morant had 33 points and Jaren Jackson Jr. scored 29 for Memphis in the opener of a four-game road swing.
Morant capped a seven-point run with a drive down the lane to pull the Grizzlies to 114-111 with 2:32 left, but George Hill hit two free throws and Antetokounmpo scored six straight to make it 122-111.
Hill and Bobby Portis each had 14 points for Milwaukee, which had dropped six of eight.
HORNETS 111, CELTICS 102
BOSTON (AP) — LaMelo Ball had 15 points, 10 rebounds and 10 assists to lead Charlotte past Boston.
Terry Rozier led Charlotte with 28 points, Miles Bridges scored 22 and Kelly Oubre Jr. added 18 for the Hornets, who won for the ninth time in 12 games.
Dennis Schröder paced Boston with 24 points. Jaylen Brown scored 21 and Al Horford had 13 points and 10 rebounds.
Boston star Jayson Tatum was hampered by foul trouble and finished with just 12 points on 5-of-19 shooting in 35 minutes. The Celtics had won five of six.
BULLS 117, CAVALIERS 104
CHICAGO (AP) — DeMar DeRozan scored 30 points, Nikola Vucevic added 24 points and 12 rebounds, and struggling Chicago closed out Cleveland with a 14-2 run.
The Bulls steadied themselves after losing a season-high four straight and falling into a first-place tie with Miami in the Eastern Conference.
Ayo Dosunmu nailed a 3-pointer for Chicago with just over four minutes remaining to start the decisive rally. Vucevic hit two 3s and a layup during that stretch, helping Chicago stop Cleveland's season-high, five-game win streak.
Dosunmu scored 18 points. Coby White added 16 points and four steals.
Lauri Markkanen led Cleveland with 28 points in his first game in Chicago and second against the Bulls since a sign-and-trade deal in August. Darius Garland had 20 points and 12 assists for the Cavs, and Evan Mobley added 18 points.
HEAT 104, TRAIL BLAZERS 92
MIAMI (AP) — Caleb Martin scored 26 points, Bam Adebayo added 20 points and 11 rebounds, and short-handed Miami beat Portland.
Max Strus scored 15 points for Miami, including a 3-pointer with 2:01 remaining that put the Heat up 10. Dewayne Dedmon scored 12 for the Heat, who started the game without Kyle Lowry and Tyler Herro — then lost Jimmy Butler to a first-half ejection.
Lowry missed the game for personal reasons. Herro entered the NBA's health and safety protocols on Wednesday.
Anfernee Simons scored 27 points, CJ McCollum scored 24 and Jusuf Nurkic finished with 18 points and 14 rebounds for Portland. Robert Covington added 11 points and 12 rebounds.
HAWKS 134, TIMBERWOLVES 122
ATLANTA (AP) — Trae Young scored 23 of his 37 points in the third quarter, sparking Atlanta's comeback against Minnesota.
Led by Young, who had 14 assists, the Hawks opened the second half with a 20-2 run after the Timberwolves led 73-61 at halftime. Minnesota's biggest lead was 16 points in the first quarter.
De'Andre Hunter had 22 points for Atlanta. D'Angelo Russell led Minnesota with 31 points.
Minnesota's Anthony Edwards drew two technical fouls and was ejected with 5:57 remaining in the third quarter. Edwards thought he had been fouled on a drive to the basket and continued to argue his case following his first technical.
SPURS 118, THUNDER 96
SAN ANTONIO (AP) — Dejounte Murray had 23 points, 14 assists and 10 rebounds, and San Antonio made 15 3-pointers as it rolled past Oklahoma City.
It was Murray's eighth triple-double of the season and 12th of his career.
Doug McDermott scored 20 points and Devin Vassell had 19 for San Antonio. Jakob Poeltl added 13 points and matched a season high with four blocked shots.
Aaron Wiggins scored 19 points, Lu Dort had 15 and Shai Gilgeous-Alexander added 13 for Oklahoma City. The Thunder have lost three straight and eight of nine.
