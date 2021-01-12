PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Pick a position, Joel Embiid got to the basket at will and continued to stir early-season MVP hype. Dakota Mathias needed only one open look to squeeze his way into Embiid's personal highlight reel.
Embiid had 45 points and 16 rebounds, Mathias' only basket of the game was a go-ahead 3-pointer with 26.1 seconds left and the Philadelphia 76ers hung on to beat the undermanned Miami Heat 137-134 in overtime on Tuesday night.
"I've got a goal. I want to win the championship and I can't do it alone," Embiid said.
Embiid had some of the great moments of his career and carried the Sixers with a perfect third quarter and clutch buckets in OT to put them on the brink of victory.
"He willed that game for us," coach Doc Rivers said.
It was little-known Mathias with the stunner that won it. Mathias, who went undrafted in 2018 and signed this season with the Sixers as a two-day G League player, got the ball from the top of the arc and buried it for the 134-132 lead.
"No hesitation," Rivers said. "It says a lot about him."
With Jimmy Butler, Bam Adebayo and Goran Dragic among the Heat sitting out for COVID-related reasons, they pushed the Sixers into OT with a mad-dash end to the fourth. Tyler Herro helped the Heat overcome Embiid's dominant effort when his 3-pointer tied the game 115-all with 2:25 left. Precious Achiuwa scored two straight baskets -- the first off Philly's shot clock violation, then off a turnover -- for a 119-115 lead.
Embiid buried the pull-up jumper just inside the 3-point arc with 3.3 seconds left that tied it 120-120 and sent the game into overtime. It was his only bucket of the fourth after he made all eight shots in the third.
Embiid's go-ahead three-point play with 2:37 left in OT put the Sixers up 126-124, and Herro matched his regulation theatrics with another tying 3 for 129-all.
Danny Green matched the 76ers' record with nine 3-pointers and scored 29 points and Mike Scott had 16 points.
Herro finished with 34 points, Duncan Robinson had 26 and Gabe Vincent 24.
"It's a shame because our guys did more than enough to put ourselves in position to win," Heat coach Erik Spoelstra said. "They could have kept on going another two overtimes. It wasn't a matter of lack of want or lack of effort. Our guys emptied it all out there. It's just a matter of getting over this hurdle of really finishing plays."
Embiid finished plays in bunches and took over the third quarter when scored 20 points and in OT when he scored 11 points.
Embiid was all over the court in the third.
He smacked the ball away under the basket to break up a Miami possession, then hustled down to hit Isiah Joe for a 3 and cut the hole to four. Embiid followed that by shaking off a double team and tossing an underhand shot for the basket. He made the free throw and Sixers were down one. Embiid made it back-to-back three-point plays when he got the Heat to bite on a pump-fake from the free-throw line.
The big man even handled the rock with ease and went the length of the floor to hit a little fadeaway and extend the lead.
He was 16 of 23 from the floor and made all 13 free throws. Embiid had five steals and a blocked shot.
"There was no chance we were going down," Embiid said. "Whatever I had to do and whatever my teammates had to do, we did it."
Achiuwa had 17 points and 13 rebounds and the Heat made 19 of 56 3-pointers.
"We're not just trying to develop guys for the future.," Spoelstra said. "We're trying to develop guys to learn how to win at the highest level, this year. Right now."
NETS 122, NUGGETS 116
NEW YORK (AP) — Kevin Durant had 34 points, 13 assists and nine rebounds, Bruce Brown made a huge contribution while starting for the absent Kyrie Irving, and Brooklyn rallied from 18 down to beat Denver.
Brown scored 16 points, including the tying and go-ahead baskets down the stretch. Durant followed with Brooklyn's next six points, including a 3-pointer that essentially put it away at 120-113 with 27 seconds to play.
Nikola Jokic had 23 points, 11 assists and eight rebounds for the Nuggets, who were trying to sweep a three-game road trip.
Caris LeVert added 20 points for the Nets.
LAKERS 117, ROCKETS 100
HOUSTON (AP) — LeBron James scored 26 points in just more than three quarters and Los Angeles never trailed in a rout.
Anthony Davis added 19 points and 10 rebounds in three quarters to help the Lakers to their second straight blowout over the Rockets after a 120-102 victory Sunday night.
Los Angeles led by 20 or more for most of the game on a night James Harden made just 5 of 16 shots and the Rockets were outrebounded 55-42.
Christian Wood had 18 points and eight rebounds and Harden had 16 points, seven rebounds and six assists in a game where none of Houston's starters played in the fourth quarter.
SPURS 112, THUNDER 102
OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — Lonnie Walker IV scored 24 points and San Antonio finished a five-game trip with four wins.
Keldon Johnson added 18 points for the Spurs, who won their 2,200th game since joining the NBA in 1976. The Spurs committed a season-low four turnovers.
Shai Gilgeous-Alexander led Oklahoma City with 20 points while Hamidou Diallo scored 16. The Thunder are 0-4 this season at Chesapeake Energy Arena but 5-1 on the road. Oklahoma City's next three games are at home.
JAZZ 117, CAVALIERS 87
CLEVELAND (AP) — Donovan Mitchell scored 27 points and Utah rolled over injury-depleted Cleveland, wrapping up its six-game road trip.
The Jazz are headed home with a victory, albeit a little earlier than expected. Utah was scheduled to play Wednesday at Washington, but the NBA postponed the game because the Wizards do not have the minimum eight available players.
Jordan Clarkson had 21 points and eight rebounds off the bench and Bojan Bogdanovic added 20 points for the Jazz, whose largest lead was 114-80 late in the fourth quarter on a 3-pointer by Miye Oni.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.