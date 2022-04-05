INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Joel Embiid showed again Tuesday night why he believes he deserves this season's MVP Award.
It prompted teammates, coaches and even former teammates to make the case, too.
The five-time All-Star had 45 points and 13 rebounds, and helped open things up for his Philadelphia teammates to make a franchise-record 17 3-pointers in the first half of a 131-122 victory over the Indiana Pacers that moved the 76ers into a tie with Boston atop the Atlantic Division.
"They made a concerted effort to trap him on the catch and Joel did the right thing by throwing it out," coach Doc Rivers said. "The first half was phenomenal. It shows how explosivee we can be. The ball was moving and Joel was dominant."
Embiid played so well he's now in position to become the first center since Shaquille O'Neal to win the league's scoring title and he's the first player since Russell Westbrook in 2016-17 to post 12 games with 40 or more points and 10 or more rebounds.
And on Tuesday, it wasn't just the numbers.
He gave Philadelphia the lead on a banked-in 3-pointer to end the first quarter — a shot that gave Philadelphia the lead for good and spurred a 49-point second quarter.
The Pacers never fully recovered from Embiid's early onslaught. By halftime, he had 27 points on 12-of-18 shooting with seven rebounds.
"He's just incredible," Pacers guard T.J. McCollum said, referring to his former teammate in Philly. "He's putting his back to the basket and punishing guys and he's passing whenever he's doubled and he's stepping out and making 3s. It's incredible to watch."
Buddy Hield scored 25 points and Tyrese Haliburton had 21 points, eight rebounds and five assists for Indiana, which has lost a season-worst eight straight.
The 76ers, meanwhile, continued to build momentum for a playoff push that begins next week, largely on the shoulders of Emiiid.
And they did nothing to disappoint Tuesday.
Tyrese Maxey made a career-high eight 3s, seven in the first half, and had 30 points for the 76ers. James Harden had 11 points and 14 assists.
Indiana managed to cut the deficit to 111-106 with 9:19 left to play. But Philadelphia answered with a 10-3 run to put it away.
"We played very well in the first half but we've got better at the finish," Embiid said. "We've just got to talk to each other and play with the same intensity we did in the first half."
NETS 118, ROCKETS 105
NEW YORK (AP) — Kyrie Irving scored 42 points and Brooklyn beat Houston to improve its position in the race for play-in seeding.
Irving had 17 points in the fourth quarter. Kevin Durant added 18 points, Bruce Brown had 15 and Cam Thomas 13 for the Nets. Andre Drummond finished with 10 points and 11 rebounds.
With Cleveland, Atlanta and Charlotte all losing, the Nets climbed into a tie for eighth place in the Eastern Conference, just 1 1/2 games behind the Cavaliers. The No. 7 seed hosts a game to open the tournament.
Kevin Porter Jr scored a season-high 36 points and Jalen Green added 30 for the Rockets.
RAPTORS 118, HAWKS 108
TORONTO (AP) — Pascal Siakam had 31 points and 13 rebounds, Scottie Barnes added 19 points and 14 rebounds, and Toronto clinched a playoff berth by beating Atlanta.
Chris Boucher scored 18 points, Gary Trent Jr. had 14, Fred VanVleet 12 and Precious Achiuwa 11. Toronto has won 12 of 16. This victory, coupled with Cleveland's loss at Orlando, ensured the Raptors (46-33) will finish no lower than sixth in the Eastern Conference.
Sixth place is the last guaranteed postseason spot, with teams finishing in the Nos. 7-10 spots headed for the play-in tournament.
Trae Young had 26 points and 15 assists for the Hawks, who lost for the first time in six games and locked themselves into a play-in berth. Atlanta (41-38) and Brooklyn are 1 1/2 games behind seventh-place Cleveland.
THUNDER 98, TRAIL BLAZERS 94
OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — Jaylen Hoard had career highs of 24 points and 21 rebounds to help Oklahoma City top Portland.
Isaiah Roby had 18 points and a career-high six steals, Georgios Kalaitzakis scored 17 points and Olivier Sarr had 10 points and 12 rebounds for the Thunder. Oklahoma City improved to 4-0 against the Trail Blazers this season.
Keon Johnson scored 18 points and Greg Brown III and Ben McLemore each had 17 for Portland, which lost its eighth straight.
The Trail Blazers led 82-67 heading into the fourth quarter, but Oklahoma City held Portland to 12 points on 5-for-19 shooting in the final 12 minutes.
WIZARDS 132, TIMBERWOLVES 114
MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Kristaps Porzingis scored 25 points, including 12 in the third quarter as Washington took control against Minnesota.
Rui Hachimura tied a season high with 21 points and Daniel Gafford had 24 points and 12 rebounds off the bench for Washington. The Wizards were coming off a 144-102 loss at Boston to open their three-game road trip but have now won five of seven.
Karl-Anthony Towns had 26 points and 10 rebounds for Minnesota, while D'Angelo Russell finished with 17 points and 11 assists. It was a disappointing loss for the Timberwolves after returning from a four-game road trip.
Minnesota is in seventh place in the Western Conference, almost out of time to climb above the cut and avoid the play-in tournament with only three regular-season games remaining.
