BOSTON (AP) — Myles Powell was on a layover in Dallas on his way to the G League showcase in Las Vegas when his agent FaceTimed to tell him he'd be signing with the Philadelphia 76ers as an emergency COVID-19 fill-in.
Two days later, he was in Boston making his NBA debut.
"These last 72 hours have been a dream come true," he said after the Sixers beat Boston 108-103 on Monday night. "I just watched Joel Embiid go out and get 40 and 10. For me, being a rookie in this league and being able to watch that, that's something I'll never, ever forget."
Embiid scored 17 of his 41 points in the fourth quarter, hitting three jumpers in the final minutes and three free throws in the last four seconds to ice it. He also played more than 40 minutes — a season high for a game that didn't go into overtime — and Philadelphia's bench contributed just one point as both teams struggled to find healthy players amid the NBA's spreading COVID-19 outbreak.
Seth Curry added 26 points for the Sixers, whose game against New Orleans on Sunday was postponed because they couldn't dress eight healthy bodies. They had three players in the COVID-19 protocol and Boston had seven.
To fill out the roster, the Celtics signed 15-year NBA veteran C.J. Miles, who hadn't appeared in a game in more than two years, to a 10-day contract.
"We rolled up today with the cases spreading the way they are, they might not have enough guys to go," said Sixers forward Tobias Harris, who had 25 points in a (non-overtime) high of 41:22. "That's the nature of the business in the NBA right now until everybody gets out of safety protocols."
Jaylen Brown scored 30 points, Jayson Tatum had 17 and Enes Kanter Freedom had 15 points and 11 rebounds for the Celtics, who trailed the entire first half but took an 80-75 lead into the fourth quarter. Boston went ahead 97-90 on Brown's 3-pointer with 4:14 left, but Matisse Thybulle hit a 3-pointer and then Embiid made a pair of foul shots.
Boston led 98-96 when Danny Green made a 3-pointer, and then Embiid made three straight mid-range jumpers to hold the Celtics at bay.
THUNDER 102, GRIZZLIES 99
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — Shai Gilgeous-Alexander scored 23 points, Josh Giddey added 19 points and 11 assists, and Oklahoma City beat Ja Morant and Memphis.
Morant returned from injury and the league’s COVID-19 protocols after a 12-game absence and finished with 16 points. Desmond Bane led Memphis with 25 points and Dillon Brooks scored 19.
The Thunder overcame an 89-84 deficit in the final 4:36 and took the lead for good at 96-95 on Giddey’s layup with 50 seconds remaining.
The last time these teams met, the Grizzlies set an NBA record for margin of victory in a 152-79 thrashing.
BULLS 133, ROCKETS 118
CHICAGO (AP) — DeMar DeRozan scored 26 points and Chicago beat Houston.
DeRozan, who scored 38 points in Sunday’s win over the Lakers after missing three games due to the NBA’s COVID-19 protocols, received help from five teammates who scored in double figures.
The Bulls never trailed and led by 25 points during the first half. They have won two consecutive games and six of their last eight.
JAZZ 112, HORNETS 102
SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — Rudy Gobert had 23 points and 21 rebounds to lead Utah to a victory over Charlotte.
Bojan Bogandovic added 23 points for the Jazz, who blew a 22-point lead but finished strong to snap a two-game home losing streak. Donovan Mitchell chipped in 21.
Gobert went 15 of 16 from the free throw line, setting a new career-high for made free throws. He matched his season high of nine by halftime.
LaMelo Ball led Charlotte with 21 points and 11 assists before fouling out in the final minute. Miles Bridges added 21 points and 10 rebounds.
Terry Rozier chipped in 20 points but the Hornets could not fully overcome another dismal start and dropped their third straight on the road.
Charlotte erased a 17-point deficit in the fourth quarter and took a 92-91 lead on a dunk from Kelly Oubre Jr.
Mike Conley converted a three-point play to put Utah back in front. Bogdanovic buried back-to-back outside baskets and Mitchell also converted a three-point play to extend the lead to 104-95 with 1:22 left.
