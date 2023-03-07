MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Joel Embiid scored 39 points, Tyrese Maxey added 27 and the Philadelphia 76ers beat the Minnesota Timberwolves 117-94 on Tuesday night, despite playing without star James Harden.
Harden, the team's second-leading scorer and NBA assist leader, was held out with left foot soreness. Embiid made up for Harden's absence, scoring 22 points in the third quarter as Philadelphia pulled away and wrapped up its five-game road trip with a 4-1 mark.
"I take pride every single time I step on the floor, no matter who's guarding, I feel like I'm unguardable," Embiid said. "I want to show them that it's not that easy to guard me."
De'Anthony Melton scored 11 for the 76ers, who recovered from a slow start on the second night of a back-to-back.
Anthony Edwards scored 32 points for Minnesota, which returned home following a 3-1 West Coast trip. The Timberwolves shot a season-low 39.5% from the field and were 11 of 36 from 3-point distance.
"We've been hitting shots," Edwards said. "We've been shooting great from the 3-ball. Nights like this are bound to happen. You got to get over it, look to the next game. Hopefully, we're back to ourselves."
Philadelphia's defense had allowed at least 126 points in three previous games, and gave up 143 in a win against Indiana a night earlier.
But the 76ers, who entered the game eighth in the league in defensive rating, harassed Edwards and Minnesota.
"We just kept guys in front of us," Philadelphia coach Doc Rivers said. "I think, what are they, third or fourth in the league in the paint and we kept them out of the paint, and I thought that was the difference in the game for us."
The 76ers opened the day four games behind Milwaukee and two behind Boston in the Eastern Conference.
Embiid and lock-down defense was a good formula Tuesday, even without Harden.
Philadelphia ended the first half on a 27-9 run for a 58-45 lead, and pushed the advantage to as many as 28 points in the second half.
"We were pretty good. Nothing else to say," Embiid said of the team's defense. "When you're able to stop the ball, you can be a good defensive team. Last night, we couldn't stop the ball."
The Wolves, who came back for wins against the Los Angeles Clippers, Lakers and Sacramento Kings to end the road trip and boost their playoff chances, started the day sixth in the Western Conference. The first game back at home was one of their worst offensive performances of the season.
"Shot selection, I thought, in the second quarter was poor," Minnesota coach Chris Finch said. "And then when we did get shots, we couldn't knock one down. I thought we played slow. We played the game at their speed most of the night. We talked about wanting to play with a lot more pace than we did."
HORNETS 112, KNICKS 105
NEW YORK (AP) — Kelly Oubre Jr. scored 27 points, Terry Rozier added 25 and Charlotte snapped the New York's nine-game winning streak.
Gordon Hayward had 23 points, nine rebounds and eight assists, and made the tiebreaking basket with 1:50 remaining as the Hornets won for the first time in four games since point guard LaMelo Ball's broken ankle that required surgery.
They trailed by 16 at halftime and were still down nine midway through the fourth quarter before surging past a Knicks team that appeared to lack energy, two nights after needing two overtimes to win in Boston.
RJ Barrett scored 27 points for the Knicks, who were trying for their first 10-game winning streak since a 13-game run late in the 2012-13 season. Julius Randle scored 16 points but shot just 5 for 17 from the field.
BUCKS 134, MAGIC 123
ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — Brook Lopez scored 26 points, Khris Middleton and Jevon Carter each added 24 points and Milwaukee beat Orlando for its 18th win in 19 games.
Bobby Portis Jr. had 16 points and 11 rebounds and Jae Crowder added 15 points for the Bucks, who shot 59% and ran their winning streak against the Magic to 14 games.
The Bucks played without All-Stars Giannis Antetokounmpo (non-COVID-19 illness) and Jrue Holiday (sore neck).
Cole Anthony led the Magic with 23 points. Franz Wagner added 21 points and Paolo Banchero had 20 points and five rebounds.
MAVERICKS 120, JAZZ 116
DALLAS (AP) — Kyrie Irving hit a clutch 3-pointer and scored 17 of his 33 points in the fourth quarter, and Luka Doncic added 29 points as Dallas beat short-handed Utah.
Utah trailed 118-115 with 3.7 seconds to play when Talen Horton-Tucker was fouled and sent to the line for two shots. After sinking the first, his intentional miss slammed directly off the backboard and didn't hit the rim, giving Dallas possession.
Tim Hardaway Jr. added 24 points off the bench, including 7-for-9 shooting from beyond the arc as Dallas finished a season-high six-game homestand 3-3.
Lauri Markkanen returned to the lineup after missing a game with a low-back strain and scored 33 points to lead the Jazz. Horton-Tucker added 21 points.
NETS 118, ROCKETS 96
HOUSTON (AP) — Mikal Bridges scored 30 points, Spencer Dinwiddie added 23 and Brooklyn had a big third quarter to beat Houston for its third straight victory.
Bridges has scored 30 or more points in three straight games and five times overall since coming over from Phoenix on Feb. 9 in the deal that sent Kevin Durant to the Suns. Bridges also had five assists, two blocks and a steal.
Brooklyn has its longest winning streak since a season-high 12-game run from Dec. 7-Jan. 8. The Nets also had their third double-digit win in a row.
Jalen Green had 25 points for the Western Conference-worst Rockets, who were coming off consecutive wins over San Antonio.
THUNDER 137, WARRIORS 128
OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — Shai Gilgeous-Alexander scored 33 points, Josh Giddey had the seventh triple-double of his career and third of the season, and Oklahoma City beat Golden State.
Giddey finished with 17 points, a career-high 17 assists and 11 rebounds as the Thunder won their third straight.
Stephen Curry scored 40 points and made a season-high 10 3-pointers, Klay Thompson scored 23 points and Jonathan Kuminga added 21 for the Warriors.
WIZARDS 199, PISTONS 117
DETROIT (AP) — Daniel Gafford converted a putback of Bradley Beal's airball at the buzzer, and Washington handed Detroit its ninth straight loss.
With the score tied, Beal drove to the baseline and shot a fadeaway floater that was too strong and missed everything. Gafford grabbed the weak-side rebound and banked in the winner.
Beal finished with 32 points and Kristaps Porzingis scored 24 before fouling out in the final minute. Washington (32-34) ended a two-game skid and is 10th in the Eastern Conference, in position for the final spot in the play-in tournament.
Jaden Ivey had 26 points and 12 assists for the NBA-worst Pistons. James Wiseman added 21 points.
