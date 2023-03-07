76ers Timberwolves Basketball

Philadelphia 76ers center Joel Embiid (21) goes up for a shot past Minnesota Timberwolves center Naz Reid (11) during the second half of an NBA basketball game Tuesday, March 7, 2023, in Minneapolis. Embiid had 39 points as Philadelphia won 117-94. (AP Photo/Craig Lassig)

 Craig Lassig

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Joel Embiid scored 39 points, Tyrese Maxey added 27 and the Philadelphia 76ers beat the Minnesota Timberwolves 117-94 on Tuesday night, despite playing without star James Harden.

Harden, the team's second-leading scorer and NBA assist leader, was held out with left foot soreness. Embiid made up for Harden's absence, scoring 22 points in the third quarter as Philadelphia pulled away and wrapped up its five-game road trip with a 4-1 mark.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.