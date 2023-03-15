76ers Cavaliers Basketball

Philadelphia 76ers center Joel Embiid (21) plays against Cleveland Cavaliers guard Raul Neto (19) and forward Evan Mobley (4) during the first half of an NBA basketball game, Wednesday, March 15, 2023, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Ron Schwane)

 Ron Schwane

CLEVELAND (AP) — Joel Embiid went from fouling out to staying in.

Philadelphia's All-Star had 36 points and 18 rebounds and played the final 4:12 after a charging call for his sixth foul was overturned, leading the 76ers to their sixth straight victory, 118-109 over the Cleveland Cavaliers on Wednesday night.

