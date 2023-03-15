CLEVELAND (AP) — Joel Embiid went from fouling out to staying in.
Philadelphia's All-Star had 36 points and 18 rebounds and played the final 4:12 after a charging call for his sixth foul was overturned, leading the 76ers to their sixth straight victory, 118-109 over the Cleveland Cavaliers on Wednesday night.
James Harden added 28 points and Tyrese Maxey had 23 for the Sixers. They were up 108-101 when Embiid was whistled for plowing into Evan Mobley while making a jumper.
As Cleveland fans began to celebrate Embiid's apparent disqualification, Sixers coach Doc Rivers immediately challenged the call, which was overturned after a replay review and the superstar was allowed to stay on the floor.
"I thought he flopped," Rivers said. "I called that one right away. I didn't even look at my (replay) guy. I thought there was a good chance they would overturn it. I didn't think they would foul Joel out on that."
Afterward, Embiid said he was confident the call would be changed.
"I thought it was a good call (to overturn)," Embiid said. "I never extended my arm. Right before the hit, you could see he was already starting to flop. I watch basketball every day and I was pretty confident they would call it the other way."
Cavs coach J.B. Bickerstaff saw it differently.
"It's clear as day that's a charge," Bickerstaff said. "There's no doubt about it. The call was made on the floor. He stands between him and the basket. Evan laid it all out on the line. Guys ought to be reward for that. If you stick your nose in there and scarifce your body, you should be rewarded for the correct play."
Bickerstaff wasn't satisfied with the explanation he received from officiating crew of John Goble, Nick Bucher and Derek Richardson.
"They said there wasn't enough contact to be a charge," said Bickerstaff. "I mean, there's a 300-pound man who bowls through your chest, it's a charge. It's that simple."
With Embiid in foul trouble, the Cavs attacked the rim and closed to 110-107 before Maxey drained a 3-pointer and the 76ers made five straight free throws in the final 51 seconds to close it out.
Philadelphia went 2-1 vs. Cleveland and wins any tiebreaker for playoff seeding.
Caris LeVert scored 24 points and Donovan Mitchell added 21 for the Cavs, who were playing the second night of a back-to-back. Cleveland was without center Jarrett Allen, who missed his third straight game with a bruised right eye.
The Cavs have tried various defensive schemes — double- and triple-teams, shadowing — to try and slow the versatile Embiid, a rare big man who can play out on the perimeter and inside.
"This is a unique human being we're talking about," Bickerstaff said before the game. "We'll keep throwing things at him and see if something sticks."
It didn't start well for Cleveland as Embiid drew two fouls on the Cavs in the first 43 seconds.
But although he was giving up 65 pounds, Mobley showed no fear while guarding the massive center and he got plenty of help as the Cavs collapsed on Embiid any time he touched the ball near the hoop.
Embiid made his trips to the foul line count, sinking all 10 attempts. Harden went 9 of 12 from the line.
"Not taking anything away from those guys, they're phenomenal basketball players and they know how to play within the rules," Bickerstaff said. "I was with James for four years in Houston and he's a master at manipulating he rules, and Joel does the same."
ROCKETS 114, LAKERS 110
HOUSTON (AP) — Kevin Porter Jr. scored 27 points and Houston beat short-handed Los Angeles.
It's the second straight victory for the Western Conference-worst Rockets, who beat Boston on Monday night.
Already without LeBron James because of an injury, the Lakers were also missing Anthony Davis against Houston. Davis, who had 35 points and 17 rebounds in a win over New Orleans on Tuesday night, isn't playing both games of back-to-back per doctors' orders after coming back from a right foot injury.
Austin Reaves had 24 points off the bench for the Lakers.
KINGS 117, BULLS 114
CHICAGO (AP) — De'Aaron Fox hit a 3-pointer with 0.7 seconds left to lift Sacramento past Chicago.
Fox scored 32 points on 12-for-17 shooting, hitting four 3-pointers.
Domantas Sabonis had his second straight triple-double and 11th of the season — finishing with 14 points, 17 rebounds and 10 assists — and Sacramento roared back in the second half with hot 3-point shooting.
Malik Monk had 19 points, going 5 for 8 on 3s as the Kings overcame a 10-point halftime deficit to win for the fourth time in five and improve to 9-2 in their last 11.
DeMar DeRozan led Chicago with 33 points.
HEAT 138, GRIZZLIES 119
MIAMI (AP) — Bam Adebayo scored 26 points, Tyler Herro added 24 and Miami enjoyed a rare easy victory, beating Memphis.
Jimmy Butler scored 23 points, Max Strus had 12, Caleb Martin 11 and Kevin Love and Gabe Vincent each had 10. The Heat set a season high for points.
Jaren Jackson Jr. scored 25 for Memphis.
The Grizzlies played their sixth game without star guard Ja Morant, who was given an eight-game suspension by NBA Commissioner Adam Silver earlier Wednesday as the penalty for "conduct detrimental to the league" — in this case, "holding a firearm in an intoxicated state while visiting a Denver area nightclub" and live-streaming it March 4.
CELTICS 104, TIMBERWOLVES 102
MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Jaylen Brown scored 35 points, Jayson Tatum added 22 and Boston held on to beat Minnesota.
Malcolm Brogdon added 12 points off the bench for Boston, which overcame a tough shooting night to win for the third time in four games.
Anthony Edwards had 28 points and 10 rebounds for Minnesota. The Timberwolves have lost three of four.
MAVERICKS 137, SPURS 128, OT
SAN ANTONIO (AP) — Christian Wood had 27 points and 13 rebounds and Dallas overcame a series of blunders at the end regulation to beat San Antonio in overtime without injured All-Stars Luka Doncic and Kyrie Irving.
Dwight Powell and Jaden Hardy had 22 points each and Josh Green added 21 points for Dallas, which snapped a three-game skid.
Keldon Johnson had 27 points to lead the short-handed Spurs.
