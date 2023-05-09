76ers Celtics Basketball

Philadelphia 76ers center Joel Embiid (21) is pressured by Boston Celtics guard Jaylen Brown (7) during the first half of Game 5 in an NBA basketball playoffs Eastern Conference semifinal Tuesday, May 9, 2023, in Boston. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa)

 Charles Krupa

BOSTON (AP) — Having silenced the TD Garden crowd and put the defending Eastern Conference champion Celtics on the brink of a second-round exit, 76ers players barely cracked a smile as they walked off the court.

"It's not over. We have to get one more," Joel Embiid said. "All of us. We have show up."

