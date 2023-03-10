Trail Blazers 76ers Basketball

Philadelphia 76ers' Joel Embiid, right, reacts past Portland Trail Blazers' Damian Lillard after the 76ers won an NBA basketball game, Friday, March 10, 2023, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum)

 Matt Slocum

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Joel Embiid made a fade-away jumper from the foul line with 1.1 seconds left to give the Philadelphia 76ers a 120-119 comeback victory over the Portland Trail Blazers on Friday night.

Embiid scored 39 points, shaking off a double-team from Jusuf Nurkic and Damian Lillard on the winner. The basket gave Philadelphia its first lead of the game they trailed by 21 points late in the first half as Embiid — arms extended toward the sky — basked in the glow of the sellout crowds' chants of "M-V-P! M-V-P!"

