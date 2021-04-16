PHILADELPHIA (AP) — It didn't take the Philadelphia Phillies long to display that sense of urgency Bryce Harper wanted to see.
Zach Eflin pitched into the eighth inning, J.T. Realmuto hit a two-run homer and the Phillies beat the St. Louis Cardinals 9-2 on Friday night.
After a third straight loss to the New York Mets on Wednesday, Harper was critical of himself and an offense that scored four runs in three games and twice had 14 strikeouts.
Facing Carlos Martinez, the Phillies jumped ahead 6-0 in the second with their biggest inning of the season. Nine straight batters reached safely after Martinez got the first out.
"I think it does resonate when it comes from a guy like Bryce and he's not one to necessarily sugarcoat it," Phillies manager Joe Girardi said. "He included himself and he had the big double and swung the bat extremely well tonight, but I like it because that sense of urgency is important because every game matters as we found out last year and teams have found out in the previous years."
Eflin (1-0) allowed six hits, struck out six and walked none in seven-plus innings. The lanky right-hander retired 12 straight batters at one point and exited after surrendering a two-run homer to Justin Williams in the eighth.
"I have a lot of confidence in myself," Eflin said. "I think I can go out there and compete with the best of them."
Martinez (0-3) gave up six runs and five hits in five innings. He retired the last 11 batters he faced and tossed four perfect innings of his five.
"Just bad luck," Martinez said. "I got a little frustrated. I have to focus on my next start."
The Phillies scored each of their runs in the second after Realmuto struck out.
Alec Bohm and Didi Gregorius hit consecutive singles. Jean Segura followed with a wind-aided, RBI double that center fielder Dylan Carlson misplayed by about 20 feet. After Mickey Moniak was intentionally walked to load the bases, Eflin was hit by a pitch to force in a run.
McCutchen then lined a two-run single to right and Hoskins walked to again load the bases. Harper ripped a two-run double to right-center to give Eflin a comfortable cushion.
Realmuto connected off Kodi Whitley in the seventh, increasing the lead to 8-0.
"Our lineup, when we're hitting on all cylinders, is a lot of fun to watch, and I'm excited to go into tomorrow and hopefully take this momentum into tomorrow as a team and do our thing," Harper said.
Williams ended Eflin's night when he launched his first career homer, an opposite-field drive to right-center.
"We've been out of sync, haven't played clean and crisp like we are used to," Cardinals manager Mike Shildt said.
NATIONALS 1, DIAMONDBACKS 0
WASHINGTON (AP) — Kyle Schwarber hit a game-ending homer in the ninth inning, helping Washington beat Arizona after Max Scherzer passed Cy Young on baseball's career strikeouts list.
The lefty-batting Schwarber connected on a 2-1 pitch from left-hander Alex Young (0-3), sending a drive to right that traveled an estimated 463 feet for his first homer for Washington.
Brad Hand (1-0) worked a scoreless ninth for the win. The Nationals allowed just three hits.
Scherzer, a three-time Cy Young Award winner, struck out the side in the seventh while passing Cy Young to move into 22nd place on baseball's strikeout list. He finished with 10 on the day, giving him 2,808 for his career.
RAYS 8, YANKEES 2
NEW YORK (AP) — Brandon Lowe hit a two-run double in the first inning off opener Nick Nelson (0-2), and AL champion Tampa Bay kept up its domination of New York, setting off frustrated fans who caused a brief interruption.
The young, athletic Rays spurted to an 8-0, seventh-inning lead and beat the Yankees for the 16th time in their last 21 meetings, including during last year's Division Series. New York walked seven Rays, had just three hits, struck out 14 times and made three errors that led to three unearned runs.
The game was stopped for about 2 minutes, 15 seconds with Clint Frazier batting in the bottom of the eighth when about a half-dozen balls were thrown on the field from the pandemic-limited crowd of 10,202 on a cool, breezy night with a 45-degree temperature at game time.
Michael Wacha (1-1) lowered his ERA from 7.00 to 4.20, allowing one hit in six scoreless innings with nine strikeouts and two walks.
BRAVES 5, CUBS 2
CHICAGO (AP) — Kyle Wright plunked four Chicago batters but still left with the lead after a last-minute call-up, and Will Smith stranded the bases loaded in the bottom of the ninth inning for Atlanta.
Wright was recalled from the club's alternate site to replace Drew Smyly, who was scratched and placed on the 10-day injured list with left forearm inflammation Friday morning. Wright hit four batters, including Javier Báez twice, but limited Chicago to two runs and three hits over 4 1/3 innings. He also doubled for his first career hit.
Four relievers, including winner Josh Tomlin (2-0), kept the Cubs scoreless until Smith entered for the ninth. Atlanta's closer walked the bases loaded with two outs before striking out Joc Pederson to cap his third save in three tries.
Willson Contreras homered off Wright as the Cubs lost their second straight and fifth of six. The first four runs came off Chicago starter Zach Davies (1-2).
MARLINS 4, GIANTS 1
MIAMI (AP) — Starling Marte snapped an eighth-inning tie with a three-run homer and Miami defeated San Francisco.
Jazz Chisholm Jr. also homered for the Marlins. Marte's shot to left-center field off reliever Wandy Peralta sent Miami to its fifth victory in six games.
Pinch-hitter Jesús Aguilar began the decisive rally with a one-out walk against reliever Matt Wisler (0-2). Corey Dickerson's single advanced pinch-runner Magneuris Sierra to second.
Anthony Bass (1-2) pitched a perfect eighth and Yimi García closed with a scoreless ninth for his third save.
ORIOLES 5, RANGERS 2
ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — Rio Ruiz and D.J. Stewart homered while Jorge López struck out eight in five innings, leading Baltimore to another road win.
No. 9 hitter Freddy Galvis had two extra-base hits and scored twice for the Orioles, who improved to 5-2 on the road this season. They were 1-6 in their first homestand, and had to play two doubleheaders against Seattle in the previous three days after a couple of postponements.
A week after getting no-hit by San Diego Padres right-hander Joe Musgrove, the Rangers didn't have a hit off López (1-2) until David Dahl and Nick Solak started the fifth with back-to-back homers. Those were the only hits allowed by López, who had given up 11 runs over 8 2/3 innings in his first two starts.
César Valdez, the fourth Baltimore reliever, worked around two baserunners in the ninth for his third save in four chances.
Rangers right-hander Mike Foltynewicz (0-3) allowed five runs and seven hits over five innings.
REDS 10, INDIANS 3
CINCINNATI (AP) — Joey Votto hit a two-run homer to cap a seven-run third inning and Cincinnati cruised over Cleveland.
Jeff Hoffman (2-1) gave the Reds another solid start, surrendering just a run and seven hits through six innings and helping himself with a looping RBI single in the third. Nick Castellanos homered in the sixth inning for the Reds, who struck first in the weekend battle of Ohio.
Amed Rosario and Jordan Luplow homered for Cleveland, and Josh Naylor had three hits.
Indians starter Logan Allen (1-2) didn't make it out of the third inning. He gave up five runs on three hits, but reliever Phil Maton surrendered the big hits to Suárez and Votto before getting out of the inning.
