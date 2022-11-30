TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — Purdue was playing its first true road game on Wednesday night, but the fifth-ranked Boilermakers' travel time has been extensive after a weekend on the West Coast.
Zach Edey scored 25 points on 11-of-14 shooting as Purdue fought off jet lag to beat Florida State 79-69 in the ACC/Big Ten Challenge.
Working through some early adversity — on the court and on the tarmac — could be a valuable experience for Purdue.
"We didn't talk about getting back from Oregon at 5 a.m. on Monday, we didn't talk about arriving here (Wednesday) at 2:30 a.m. because the plane got stuck in Des Moines," Purdue coach Matt Painter said. "We didn't talk about those things. They're just excuses."
Purdue was sluggish early, but Edey was productive from the start and Florida State had no answers. Edey, who came in averaging 21.7 points on 61.5% shooting, recorded his sixth straight game scoring 20 or more for the Boilermakers (7-0), who were coming off wins over Duke and Gonzaga in Portland, Oregon.
The 7-foot-4 center helped Purdue keep pace with 15 first-half points.
"We had a hard time stopping the big fella inside," Florida State coach Leonard Hamilton said. "We had no intentions of letting him catch the ball that deep in there and shooting those jump books. But he's a handful to keep the ball away from and they do a very good job of getting the ball to him."
Purdue led 34-32 at the half but shot 53.6% over the final 20 minutes. Edey's dunk with 14:15 to go gave the Boilermakers a 48-47 lead and they never looked back, extending their nation-best regular-season win streak against nonconference foes to 20 games.
Braden Smith had 13 points and nine rebounds for Purdue, which had a 46-31 rebounding advantage. Edey had eight boards, four fewer than his average.
Darin Green Jr. scored 16 of his 23 points in the first half for Florida State (1-8), which lost its fourth straight. Green shot 7 of 12 from the floor and 4 of 7 from 3-point range.
Matthew Cleveland had 20 points on 8-of-12 shooting with six rebounds for the Seminoles.
"You never like to play as hard as we did and come up with a loss but we're showing that we're growing up a little," Hamilton said. "We're showing that we're adjusting mentally and emotionally to this level of play that we have to consistently have night in and night out for us to be successful.
"This team has been somewhat challenging in a lot of ways. Probably one of the more inexperienced teams that we've had."
NO. 17 DUKE 81, NO. 25 OHIO STATE 72
DURHAM, N.C. (AP) — Freshman Kyle Filipowski had 16 points, including a key three-point play with 2:37 left, and Duke beat Ohio State.
Jeremy Roach added 13 points for the Blue Devils (7-2), who had a strong stretch late in the first half to take a 10-point lead into the break. Duke held its lead even as the Buckeyes (5-2) stayed within reach and repeatedly made multiple pushes to climb closer.
Ohio State's Zed Key posted his second straight big game against Duke. After finishing with 20 points in last year's home win against the then-No. 1 Blue Devils, he had 17 of his 21 points after halftime in this one to go with eight rebounds.
NOTRE DAME 70, NO. 20 MICHIGAN STATE 52
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (AP) — Cormac Ryan scored 20 of his 23 points in the first half as Notre Dame cruised past Michigan State.
Ryan made all six of his 3-point attempts to tie a school record for most 3s without a miss, helping the Fighting Irish (6-1) jump out to a 42-24 halftime lead.
JJ Starling added 14 points and Dane Goodwin 12 for the Irish.
The Spartans (5-3) were paced by A.J. Hoggard with 15 points. Joey Hauser and Tyson Walker added 12 apiece.
NO. 23 IOWA STATE 63, NORTH DAKOTA 44
AMES, Iowa (AP) — Caleb Grill scored 16 points as Iowa State beat North Dakota.
Grill connected on 4 of 5 3-point tries for the Cyclones (6-1). Tamin Lipsey added 11 points for Iowa State, which used a 15-3 run early in the second half to pull away.
Matt Norman led North Dakota (5-4) with nine points.
___
