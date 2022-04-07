In a battle of defending state soccer champions, the Searcy Lady Lions came away with a 4-0 win over Harding Academy on Thursday at Lion Stadium.
With the win, Searcy, the defending Class 5A state champion, improves to 6-0 on the season while Harding Academy, the defending Class 3A state champion, falls to 4-2 after starting the season 4-0.
Searcy’s Gabie Eddins scored all four Lady Lions goals.
Eddins' first goal came on a penalty kick less than 3 minutes into the game.
Harding Academy’s best scoring chance came about 10 minutes later. Abigail White attempted a shot that was stopped by Searcy goal keeper Shelby Webb.
Eddins scored her second goal with 25:38 left in the first half.
Eddins scored her third goal less than 2 minutes into the second half to make the score 3-0. Her final goal came with 1:36 left in the game.
“She’s special … she always has been,” Searcy coach Larry Stamps said of Eddins. “I hate scoring a PK but that’s the way the game is played. She’s got a rocket of a foot. Gabie has done that all year long.”
Eddins was the most valuable player of last year’s Class 5A state tournament.
Stamps said the team’s goal is to win another state title this season.
Searcy has beaten Jonesboro 4-1, Bryant 2-0, Batesville 8-0, Greene County Tech 7-0 and Marion 7-0 prior to the Lady Lions’ win over Harding Academy.
“These girls talk about it all the time,” Stamps said. “We’ve got to stay healthy. They take some licks out there and get back up. That is our main goal every year.”
In boys action, Harding Academy and Searcy tied 3-3.
Searcy led 2-1 at halftime.
Scoring goals for Harding Academy were Kyle Ferrie, Sikan Akpanudo and Graham Smith. Josiah Linderman scored 2 goals for the Lions. Ervin Shala scored the other Searcy goal.
The Wildcats are now 5-0-1; the Lions are 4-0-2.
