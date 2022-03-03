NEW YORK (AP) — Kevin Durant's shot looked good the whole way, one that would have given the Brooklyn Nets the lead with under a minute left.
After 1 1/2 months of misery without their superstar, the Nets couldn't have asked for a better scenario than Durant taking the potential go-ahead 3-pointer in his return.
"I played on the Olympic team with KD, so a lot of times a lot of his shots look like they're going in," Heat star Bam Adebayo said. "He just missed."
After their season went sideways when Durant went down, the Nets will need those to start falling — and he believes they will.
"I felt great," Durant said. "I'm only going to get better, more comfortable out there."
He couldn't stop the Nets' slide, as Adebayo had 30 points, 11 rebounds and six assists to lead Miami to a 113-107 victory on Thursday night.
Tyler Herro added 27 points for the Eastern Conference-leading Heat, who bounced back from a tough loss in Milwaukee a night earlier with an impressive victory despite missing some of their top players.
Durant had 31 points in his first game since Jan. 15 and his return from a 21-game absence with a sprained left knee ligament inspired the Nets to a 16-point lead. But Miami tightened up its defense in the second half and held off a late surge by the Nets.
Durant had a 3-point attempt from straightaway that would have given the Nets the lead go in and out with 57 seconds left, and the Heat worked it inside to Adebayo on the ensuing possession for a 111-107 advantage with 35 seconds to go.
The Nets are 32-32. They were 5-16 without Durant, tumbling all the way from second place in the Eastern Conference to eighth. Only the Knicks (3–16) and Rockets (3–15) had been worse since Jan. 16, according to the Elias Sports Bureau.
Brooklyn was still without Kyrie Irving and Ben Simmons on Thursday, so even Durant wasn't enough against the Eastern Conference leaders. Bruce Brown scored 21 points for the Nets, who played a third straight game without coach Steve Nash, who was placed into health and safety protocols Monday. Jacque Vaughn again ran the team.
Adebayo was 12 for 15 from the field and Caleb Martin added 22 points for Miami. Max Strus had 21.
The Heat were without Jimmy Butler (left big toe), Kyle Lowry (personal reasons) and P.J. Tucker (left knee) on the second night of a back-to-back. They fell 120-119 in Milwaukee, a game they led by 14 points midway through the fourth quarter.
"We had a bad taste in our mouth after we lost last night," Strus said. "I think we should have won that one as well, so coming back tonight with guys out, the team that we had, it was a special game and one we'll remember for the rest of the season."
Durant missed 3-pointers on his first two shots, then made his final four of the first quarter for nine points and a 35-23 lead.
He still had those nine points with under 2 1/2 minutes remaining in the half, then converted a three-point play, knocked down a jumper and a 3-pointer for eight points in a minute as Brooklyn took a 67-60 lead to the break.
Heat coach Erik Spoelstra turned to a zone defense and the Heat held the Nets to 17 points and 6-for-28 shooting in the third quarter, taking an 88-84 lead to the fourth.
"Spo tricks us with that zone," said Goran Dragic, the former Heat guard who made his first start for the Nets. "They really played well the zone. We kind of lost the pace of the game."
MAVERICKS 122, WARRIORS 113
DALLAS (AP) — Luka Doncic scored 41 points and Dallas beat Golden State for the second time in five days, holding off the Warriors after a huge fourth-quarter rally for the victory in California.
Doncic had 10 rebounds and nine assists, Dorian Finney-Smith scored 18 points and Dinwiddie added 17 as the Mavericks took the season series 3-1 with the consecutive victories.
Jordan Poole led Golden State with 23 points, and Stephen Curry had all 21 of his points in the first three quarters. The Warriors have lost three straight to drop 7 1/2 games behind NBA-leading Phoenix.
HAWKS 130, BULLS 124
ATLANTA (AP) — Bogdan Bogdanovic's 3-pointer with 1:41 left gave Atlanta the lead and Trae Young scored 39 points in the Hawks' victory over Chicago.
Young had 13 assists and made 7 of 10 3s and all 10 of his free throws. Bogdanovic had 20 points.
Chicago, fighting for the Eastern Conference lead, dropped its third straight. DeMar DeRozan and Zach LaVine each had 22 points for the Bulls. Nikola Vucevic had 21 points and 11 rebounds.
CELTICS 120, GRIZZLIES 107
BOSTON (AP) — Jayson Tatum scored 37 points and Boston beat Memphis for its ninth victory in 11 games.
Al Horford added 21 points and 15 rebounds, and Marcus Smart had 18 points and 12 assists.
Ja Morant had 38 points for Memphis, three nights after scoring a career-high 52 against San Antonio.
KINGS 115, SPURS 112
SAN ANTONIO (AP) — Harrison Barnes had 27 points and Sacramento held off San Antonio, keeping Spurs coach Gregg Popovich a victory shy of tying Don Nelson's NBA record.
The Spurs have lost three straight since Popovich reached 1,334 career regular-season victories.
De'Aaron Fox added 26 points for Sacramento. Lonnie Walker IV had 30 points for San Antonio.
PISTONS 108, RAPTORS 106
TORONTO (AP) — Cade Cunningham had 22 points and 12 rebounds, Jerami Grant scored 26 points and Detroit held off Toronto for its sixth straight victory over the Raptors.
Saddiq Bey added 23 points to help the Pistons give coach Dwane Casey another victory over the team that fired him in May 2018.
Pascal Siakam scored 28 points for Toronto.
