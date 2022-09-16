The first two sets were closely contested, but the final two sets were all Sylvan Hills as the Lady Bears dominated the final half of the match on their way to a 3-1 victory (23-25, 25-23, 25-10, 25-14) over Beebe on Thursday at Badger Sports Arena in 5A-Central Conference play.

The Lady Badgers (3-3, 2-2 conf.) came from behind to win the opening set and built a 15-9 lead in Game 2. Sylvan Hills (4-4, 2-2) played off the net initially, but once the Lady Bears made adjustments on the front line, they were able to overtake Beebe to win the second set. After that, the visitors rolled the rest of the way.

