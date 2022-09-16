The first two sets were closely contested, but the final two sets were all Sylvan Hills as the Lady Bears dominated the final half of the match on their way to a 3-1 victory (23-25, 25-23, 25-10, 25-14) over Beebe on Thursday at Badger Sports Arena in 5A-Central Conference play.
The Lady Badgers (3-3, 2-2 conf.) came from behind to win the opening set and built a 15-9 lead in Game 2. Sylvan Hills (4-4, 2-2) played off the net initially, but once the Lady Bears made adjustments on the front line, they were able to overtake Beebe to win the second set. After that, the visitors rolled the rest of the way.
“They had a huge adjustment on their part,” Lady Badgers coach McKenzie Howard said. “They were extremely scrappy and made us earn every single point. They are an extremely good team. And then we just kind of got down on ourselves and shut down.”
The Lady Badgers played catch up late in the opening set and finally took a 23-22 lead. Freshman Mecate Marsh closed it out with back-to-back aces, putting Beebe up 1-0 after one. Things were going Beebe's way in the second game early on, and the lead extended to 16-10 following a kill by junior Kylie McClain. That prompted Sylvan Hills to take a timeout and regroup, and the Lady Bears looked like a completely different team once they got back on the court, controlling the net through the remainder.
“We were super aggressive in the first set,” Howard said. “We had six aces in the first set and hammering the ball. They made their adjustments and started hitting the ball right back at us. We couldn't finish what we started. I felt like we played lights out in the first set, and then we couldn't hold.”
Sylvan Hills eventually caught up to tie the set 20-20 and continued the rally to tie the match 1-1. That set up a third set which the visitors controlled completely, going on an 16-5 run to close it out for a 2-1 lead. The final game was also dominant for the Lady Bears although Beebe had some better offensive production with a pair of kills each for senior Savannah Howard and junior Molly Hickingbotham.
After two weeks of 5A-Central Conference play, Little Rock Christian has emerged as the league leaders at 4-0 with Mount St. Mary a game behind at 3-0. Vilonia sits at 3-1 while Sylvan Hills and Beebe are currently tied 2-2. Howard said that while a go-to standout player has not yet emerged for her team, the team has been playing well as a unit up to this point in the early season.
“They have all been extremely adjustable,” Howard said. “They have been focused on bettering themselves. I have two girls who can play Libero at any time. Victoria Morton and Phoebe Caldwell, and they battle against each other every day to see who's the best passer. Our middles had a lot of blocks tonight, and that's been one of their main focuses they have been working on. Our two setters have also been working their tails off.
“It's the rest of the team also. They couldn't do this without someone to practice against. The bench plays a huge roll.”
The Lady Badgers will play two conference matches on the road this week at Little Rock Christian on Tuesday, followed by Maumelle on Thursday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.