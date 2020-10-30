Harding Academy made a mistake early, but more than made up for it Friday night, beating visiting Newport 31-7.
The Wildcats received first and were on an impressive first drive getting into Greyhounds territory. However, Caden Sipe on a third-down play threw an interception deep in Newport territory.
Newport did not take long to turn the turnover into points. With 7:30 left in the first quarter, junior running back Jamarriel Balentine scored from two yards out.
The extra point was good giving the Greyhounds the early 7-0 lead.
The Wildcats responded on their next drive with a 48-yard field goal from sophomore kicker Kyle Ferrie with 4:20 left in the first quarter.
The defenses for both teams were on point in the first quarter and the quarter ended 7-3.
The second quarter was a big quarter for the Wildcats.
The scoring started early in the quarter off a Sipe touchdown pass to sophomore wide receiver Landon Koch from 18 yards out with 10:15 left in the second quarter. Ferrie’s extra point was good giving the Wildcats their first lead of the game 10-7.
Again, both defenses played well in the second quarter. Neither team was able to find points or much offense until the very end of the quarter.
With 26.9 seconds left in the first half, senior running back Andrew Miller scored on a 16-yard touchdown run. Ferrie again was good and at the end of the first half Harding Academy led 17-7.
Harding Academy dominated the second half and held Newport to no points.
With 2:13 left in the third quarter, junior Andrew Miller scored from 31 yards out for Harding Academy’s next touchdown. Ferrie’s extra point was good extending the Wildcats lead to 24-7 going into the fourth.
Newport fumbled on the opening play of the fourth, but the officials reversed the call to an incomplete pass making it fourth down.
Newport then would get the ball back after a short drive by the Wildcats. However, the Greyhounds were stopped on a fourth down and gave Harding Academy the ball back with under six minutes left in the game.
The Wildcats put the game away with 5:45 left in the game on a 43-yard touchdown run from Miller. After the extra point, the Wildcats extended the lead to the final of 31-7.
