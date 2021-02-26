BRADFORD — After a sluggish first half, the Bradford Eagles came alive in the second half in their 1A-5 district tournament game with Augusta.
Bradford, which led 27-22 at halftime, hit six 3-pointers in the second half en route to a 64-38 win over the Red Devils on Thursday at the Bradford High School Gymnasium.
“We’re a really good shooting team, and in the first half, we couldn’t get them to drop,” first-year Bradford coach Ty Ferguson said.
“In the second half, we went back to how we typically are. Shots started to fall. Augusta didn’t have much of an answer for us on the offensive end.”
Ferguson said the Red Devils hit some shots in the first half to stay in the game that were not high-percentage shots.
“I told the guys, who were a little down at halftime, that we missed our open shots and they hit some very contested shots,” Ferguson said. “I told them that those kind of statistics are not going to hold up throughout the entire game. I just reassured them that we’ll be fine and we could still come out and punch them in the mouth in the second half.
“That is exactly what we did.”
Bradford got off to a quick start, leading 8-0 with 4:12 left in the first quarter. Matt Jackson scored 4 points while Lanton Dunn and Jacob Smith each scored 2.
Bradford led 14-6 after one quarter.
Bradford pushed its lead to 19-9 early in the second quarter, following 3-pointer by Smith and two free throws by Jaron Steele. Augusta went on a 9-0 run to pull to within one at 19-18 with 2:50 left in the first half.
Dunn then hit a short jumper, and Steele nailed a 3-pointer to push the lead back to six at 24-18.
Jaron Steele led Bradford with 21 points. Dunn had 13. Jackson had 10. Scoring 6 each were Ty Boatman and Smith. Logan Steele had 4. Ronnie Robertson had 2.
L.J. Ivy led Augusta with 15 points, making five 3-pointers.
With the win, the Eagles will play in the regional tournament next week at Mount Vernon-Enola. They played Marvell in the semifinals of the district tournament Friday night.
“It’s a big stress reliever,” Ferguson said Friday afternoon. “Even though I felt like we should beat Augusta, that whole ‘lose and your season is over aspect’ is so stressful. The difference in yesterday and today is huge. Today, I’ve been relaxed. I’ve been joking around. Yesterday, I was bouncing my leg all the time, rethinking my strategy. The boys are ready for tonight.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.