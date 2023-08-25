The Bradford Eagles golf team is looking to take the next step this fall after narrowly missing the state meet in 2022. The Eagles return one of the top players in 1A golf in senior Noah Alderson, who earned All-State honors last year in his junior season. Alderson is joined by senior Gavin Durham along with sophomore Trey Pearrow.

The Eagles started off the season consistently with a fourth-place finish at the recent Mountain Ranch 18-hole meet in Fairfield Bay. Greers Ferry Westside established itself as one of the teams to watch once again in 2023 by winning the event which also included Guy-Perkins, Rose Bud, Rural Special, Viola, Sacred Heart and Bigelow.

