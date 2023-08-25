The Bradford Eagles golf team is looking to take the next step this fall after narrowly missing the state meet in 2022. The Eagles return one of the top players in 1A golf in senior Noah Alderson, who earned All-State honors last year in his junior season. Alderson is joined by senior Gavin Durham along with sophomore Trey Pearrow.
The Eagles started off the season consistently with a fourth-place finish at the recent Mountain Ranch 18-hole meet in Fairfield Bay. Greers Ferry Westside established itself as one of the teams to watch once again in 2023 by winning the event which also included Guy-Perkins, Rose Bud, Rural Special, Viola, Sacred Heart and Bigelow.
Alderson has been playing from a very young age, and has been the best golfer at Bradford High School since his freshman season, consistently putting up scores in the 70s. Alderson also has college interest from Williams Baptist College and Dallas Baptist College. Crowley’s Ridge has also expressed interest, with a number of junior colleges planning on giving him a look this season.
“His iron play stands out,” Eagles coach Josh Grimes said. “He doesn’t waste a lot of shots. He usually ends up at par or better when he gets a good drive and puts well. I would say his iron play between the two is the best. He is one of the best I’ve ever seen at this level, at the 1A level for sure. He’s special.”
The Eagles will also host a couple of events at their home course in Newport at Village Creek next week, followed by a third trip back to Mountain Ranch the following week.
The Lady Eagles golf team is younger, but consistently improving according to Grimes. Senior Allie Story leads the group, and is joined by Sofie Swiney on a squad which has qualified for state the last eight years running.
The boys conference has more depth with many of the strongest teams residing within the same league. And with only two qualifiers from each conference at the 1A state meet, getting to the big dance can prove to be tough, even with a talented and consistent group as last year’s Eagles team found out.
“Last year, we felt like we were putting up top-five numbers,” Grimes said. “The problem was, three of them were in our conference, and only two schools go to state. Greers Ferry Westside is the team to beat in 1A. They’re tough. Guy-Perkins put up some good scores, Sacred Heart went to state last year, and Shirley is good, and they’re all in our conference. So, we will have to battle at District, as talented as we think we are. Once you get there, though, you feel like you have a shot, because you have been through four of the best in it.”
