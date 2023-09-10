BALD KNOB – It was a perfect Friday night for a football game and to renew an old rivalry at Bulldog Stadium. Des Arc and the Bulldogs finally got back together on the football field for the first time since 2014. Unfortunately, Bald Knob had too many turnovers and mistakes against the Eagles and Des Arc remained undefeated with a 26-12 victory against the Bulldogs.
Bald Knob football coach Lonnie Roberson said that it was a hard fought game.
"Des Arc is a good 2A team and Des Arc coach Brandon Barbaree always has his team ready to play hard and be physical," Roberson said. "The Eagles have a lot of football tradition and you better be ready to stop what they can do-because they do it well."
The Bald Knob offensive line at times during the game played hard and they were physical, which allowed the Bulldog offense led by senior quarterback James Holder with help from senior running back Bohn Hickman, they were both determined to find a crease at the line, run hard and find some success.
The offense for the Bulldogs finished the game with 191 yards of total offense, Holder threw for 103 yards with a touchdown pass and ran for a score but he threw two interceptions. Hickman carried the football 18 times for 68 yards with no touchdowns.
“He is doing a great job,” Roberson said about the Bulldogs quarterback. “He is obviously still learning. He sees the field well and he is our captain on both sides. Defensively he plays the Mike linebacker and then plays quarterback - he handles it well.”
With 3:43 in the second quarter, the Bulldogs tied the score at 6-6 when Holder found junior wide receiver Garrett Peace alone in the back of the end zone and completed the four-yard pass for the score, completing a scoring drive of 52 yards that took 14 plays and time off of the clock.
The tie was broken by the Eagles with 3:26 left in the first half when Eagles junior wide receiver Cole Eldridge gained the left edge on a jet sweep play and found nothing but the green grass in front of him for a 57-yard run to gain back the lead 12-6 before halftime.
At the end of halftime, Roberson and the Bulldogs came out of the locker room with the necessary adjustments to the game plan. Roberson wanted the offense to control the clock, with a tough running game.
Roberson stood on the sidelines and watched the Bulldog offensive line play physically that opened some holes at the line of scrimmage against the Des Arc defense. Roberson and his assistants watched the Bulldogs put together a 57 yard scoring drive that lasted 15 plays and ended when Holder crossed the goal line with a 4-yard touchdown run and tied the score 12-12 late in the third quarter.
Bulldog fans and Roberson needed the Bald Knob defense to take a stand and make a stop against the Eagles on their first possession with the football in the second half and give the ball back to the Bulldogs offense.
Des Arc put together a 68 yard, 11 play scoring drive that was kept alive by an offside penalty and a mistake in coverage by the Bulldog defense that allowed junior running back Walker Harris to get off of the left tackle for 40 yards to set up the touchdown scored by Des Arc junior quarterback Cache Flanagan with a 1-yard plunge across the goalline to take back the lead.
Flanagan finished the game with 11 carries for 87 yards that included three touchdown runs of 65, 37 and 1 yard for the Eagles. Des Arc sophomore fullback Gabe Berry ran for 22 yards with no pass receptions for the Eagles.
“It was a hard fought game and obviously our kids played hard,” Barbaree said. “Flanagan knows our offense, he runs the option well and the power well. He keeps his feet driving and he does an exceptional job at moving those piles for us.”
The defense for the Bulldogs allowed Des Arc to gain 332 yards of total offense and score 26 points. Roberson said that there were too many mistakes by the defense that created too many long runs that finished in the end zone.
“Several times we are not taking care of our responsibilities and where we are supposed to be,” Roberson said. “Stuff that we had worked on all week like the pitchman we have guys assigned to and we abandoned and looked at the mess.”
Bald Knob defensive back Eric Williams did follow the defensive game plan as he broke up several pass attempts by Flanagan and junior defensive end Hunter Burleson tackled Eagles junior running back Daviyon Bell behind the line of scrimmage.
Roberson said before leaving the football field that the Bulldogs were playing better at the end of the game but it was too late to overcome the many mistakes that the Bulldogs made during the game.
“It came down to stopping that offense at crucial times,” Roberson said. “I thought that we did a good job there toward the end but you can’t wait until the end after you make all of those mistakes.”
Bald Knob will close out the non-conference portion of their schedule Friday night September 15 at home against the Barton Bears. The game is scheduled to kickoff at 7 p.m.
