BALD KNOB – It was a perfect Friday night for a football game and to renew an old rivalry at Bulldog Stadium. Des Arc and the Bulldogs finally got back together on the football field for the first time since 2014. Unfortunately, Bald Knob had too many turnovers and mistakes against the Eagles and Des Arc remained undefeated with a 26-12 victory against the Bulldogs.

Bald Knob football coach Lonnie Roberson said that it was a hard fought game.

