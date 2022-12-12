WASHINGTON (AP) — The Brooklyn Nets are rolling, and Kyrie Irving is only talking about their commitment to playing hard and stacking up wins.
That's hardly a coincidence.
Kevin Durant scored 30 points, Irving had 24 and the well-rested Nets methodically pulled away for a 112-100 win against the overmatched Washington Wizards on Monday night.
The Nets were the talk of the NBA for their early-season turmoil that included the ouster of coach Steve Nash and Irving's eight-game suspension for tweeting a link to an antisemitic documentary, an action for which he ultimately apologized.
Now, Brooklyn is coming together under new coach Jacque Vaughn and has won eight of nine.
"Man, let's just go win ballgames. That's it, that's really what the attitude is," Irving said. "We know the talent we have. This is our group. No more excuses, no more distractions."
The Nets, who won at Indiana on Saturday night with their top seven scorers sitting out, matched a season best with their fourth straight victory. All those players were back in action Monday except Royce O'Neale, who missed a second consecutive game for personal reasons.
"I thought you saw our guys look extremely fresh," Vaughn said. "We had a lot of juice to start the game, and plenty to finish."
Will Barton scored a season-high 22 points for the Wizards, who lost their season-worst seventh game in a row and now face a six-game trip out West that could bury them in the Eastern Conference standings. Washington was missing leading scorer Bradley Beal for the fourth straight game because of a right hamstring strain.
"Hopefully we start getting some guys back. Hopefully, that's the plan," said Kyle Kuzma, who scored 20 points. "Tough stretch, we've lost a lot in a row, now we're going to the West playing all playoff teams. So if we don't figure it out, it's going to be a long trip."
Kristaps Porzingis scored 20 points in 24 minutes for the Wizards, but departed with 3:37 left in the third quarter with back tightness and didn't return. Porzingis rode an exercise bike with a pad strapped to his back while on the bench in the first half. Washington coach Wes Unseld Jr. said the 7-foot-3 center is day to day.
"It's loosening up a little bit, so the more time I get, the better I'll be," Porzingis said.
Brooklyn never led by more than nine in the first half but began pulling away midway through the third quarter, going ahead 88-71 on a jumper by T.J. Warren, who finished with 12 points. The Wizards never got closer than eight in the fourth quarter.
"We play hard for each other. We're just not good enough to win these games," Porzingis said. "We're in a tough moment right now."
Durant, who grew up in the Maryland suburbs of Washington, signed autographs after warmups and was introduced to cheers. He went 11 of 17 from the floor and had nine rebounds and six assists.
Durant said he was inspired by his short-handed team's effort at Indiana and his goal was not to underestimate the depleted Wizards.
"We talked about this being a trap game," he said. "If we'd have played too relaxed, with no sense of urgency, we definitely would have lost this game."
Irving — who missed the Nets' earlier visit to Washington because of his suspension — was booed pregame but had the crowd gasping in appreciation in the second quarter. He keyed an 11-0 run with a four-point play, a three-point play and a drive where he hung in the air, faked with his right hand and switched to his left to finish, prompting a Washington timeout and Durant summoning Irving to the bench for high-fives.
MAVERICKS 121, THUNDER 114
DALLAS (AP) — Luka Doncic had 38 points and 11 rebounds in his return from a one-game absence, and Spencer Dinwiddie added 20 points and 10 assists as Dallas defeated Oklahoma City.
Tim Hardaway Jr. scored 20 for the Mavericks, who ended a two-game skid.
Doncic sat out a 29-point loss at Chicago on Saturday night with a strained right quadriceps. The Mavericks were completing a back-to-back, having played at home Friday in a 9 p.m. start.
Shai Gilgeous-Alexander matched his season high with 42 points for the Thunder, who lost their third straight in the finale of a five-game road trip.
HEAT 87, PACERS 82
INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Bam Adebayo had 22 points and 17 rebounds, and Jimmy Butler scored seven straight points late in the fourth quarter to help Miami hold off Indiana.
Butler finished with 20 points. The Heat had lost three of their previous four but evened the season series with Indiana by pulling away late.
Buddy Hield led the Pacers with 19 points and Andrew Nembhard scored 18. Indiana has lost two straight and six of eight.
GRIZZLIES 128, HAWKS 103
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — Tyus Jones had 22 points and 11 assists, Dillon Brooks added 18 points and streaking Memphis beat shorthanded Atlanta with both teams minus key starters.
Santi Aldama scored 16 points and Jaren Jackson Jr. had 15 points and a career-best eight blocks for the Grizzlies, who won their sixth straight and moved within a half-game of Western Conference-leading New Orleans.
De'Andre Hunter led the Hawks with 19 points, and Jalen Johnson added 14 points and nine rebounds. Atlanta lost for the fourth time in five games.
Both teams were missing their leading scorers. Grizzlies guard Ja Morant sat out with right thigh soreness, while counterpart Trae Young was dealing with lower back tightness.
Young's absence meant Atlanta was down five of its top six scorers, including Dejounte Murray and Bogdan Bogdanovic.
SPURS 112, CAVALIERS 111
SAN ANTONIO (AP) — Keldon Johnson scored 21 points and blocked a late shot by Donovan Mitchell as San Antonio held off Cleveland.
Josh Richardson had 24 points to help the Spurs win their third straight after an 11-game losing streak.
Mitchell scored 28 to keep Cleveland close. The Cavaliers trailed by 19 in the third quarter and rallied from a 10-point deficit in the final 4 1/2 minutes for a chance to win.
Mitchell's runner was blocked by Johnson with 6.1 seconds remaining. Following an offensive rebound by Caris LeVert, Darius Garland missed a 3-pointer with 0.1 seconds remaining.
LeVert finished with 23 points, and Evan Mobley had 17 points and 12 rebounds for the Cavs.
