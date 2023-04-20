BOSTON (AP) — Jarren Duran lined one ball off Kenta Maeda's ankle, knocking the Twins starter out of the game, and another off the Green Monster during a six-run third inning on Thursday to lead the Boston Red Sox to a 11-5 victory over Minnesota.
Maeda (0-3) allowed a home run to Alex Verdugo to lead off the bottom of the first and left trailing 1-0 after taking Duran's 111 mph line drive off his left ankle in the second inning. The Twins right-hander made the play to get the out at first and end the inning.
"He got hit squarely," Twins manager Rocco Baldelli said. "You're really hoping not to get a really bad result, like a broken ankle or something like that. We were fearful, to be honest, watching him on the ground out there. But as he got up and the initial pain went away, he was able to stand and move around. So that was positive."
Emilio Pagan relieved Maeda and gave up five straight hits, including Duran's double, as Boston opened a 7-0 lead. Third baseman Willi Castro homered for Minnesota and also got an out as a pitcher in the eighth, retiring Kiké Hernández on a groundout on a pitch that wouldn't have violated the 45 mph speed limit on the MassPike that runs beyond Fenway Park's famous left field wall.
"Willi hit a bomb today, and then he goes out there and gives us a third of an inning. So he can do it," Baldelli deadpanned. "I will not watch it later."
Tanner Houck (3-0) scattered four hits over his first six innings but gave up Castro's two-run homer in the seventh. He also took Jose Miranda's line drive off his left foot in he seventh but remained in the game. In all, Houck allowed three runs on six hits and a walk, striking out seven in seven innings — the longest start of his career.
Minnesota loaded the bases in the ninth when Edouard Julien singled to center, scoring one run. But Max Kepler was caught taking too big of a turn at third base and was thrown out to end the game.
Baldelli said Kepler thought he would be able to score easily and was surprised with third base coach Tommy Watkins held him up.
"We're basically going base to base because none of those runs matter," Baldelli said. "Once he went too far and then stopped, he was out. And that was a play that I had not seen before in a situation like that and hopefully don't see again."
Hernández had three hits for Boston, and Duran drove in three runs. Yu Chang, who was reinstated from the paternity list earlier in the day, hit a two-run homer as the Red Sox added three in the fifth to make it 10-1.
Every batter in the Red Sox starting lineup had at least one hit.
NEW YORK (AP) — Nestor Cortes kept Shohei Ohtani and Mike Trout off the bases, Jose Trevino hit a three-run double in a five-run first inning and New York beat Los Angeles.
Ohtani and Trout each went 0 for 3 against Cortes, a fellow All-Star.
Isiah Kiner-Falefa made a pair of diving catches in center and hit a two-run single in a three-run seventh, and Anthony Rizzo went 3 for 3 with a pair of walks, raising his average to .344. New York (12-7) took two of three and has won five of its first six series.
Cortes (3-0) gave up three runs and four hits in six innings.
Patrick Sandoval (1-1) allowed five runs and four hits, tying his career high with six walks, in four innings.
PITTSBURGH (AP) — Connor Joe and Jack Suwinski hit back-to-back home runs in the first inning, Roansy Contreras took a shutout into the seventh and Pittsburgh beat Cincinnati.
Joe hit a three-run blast to center off Luke Weaver (0-1). Suwinski followed with a shot into the right-field stands to put the Pirates ahead 4-0. Pittsburgh didn't get a hit after the second inning but hung on to win for the 12th time in 17 games since losing two of three at Cincinnati to open the season.
Contreras (2-1) gave up one run and five hits in 6 1/3 innings with eight strikeouts and two walks.
PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Ryan Feltner tossed 5 2/3 scoreless innings, C.J. Cron homered and Colorado beat Philadelphia to snap an eight-game skid.
Feltner (1-2) allowed just three hits. Justin Lawrence struck out four in 2 1/3 relief innings and Pierce Johnson worked a scoreless ninth to complete the shutout.
Cron gave Feltner a cushion with a two-run shot to left in the first off Matt Strahm (1-2), who fanned a career-high 11 batters in 5 1/3 innings.
