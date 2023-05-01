HOUSTON (AP) — Mauricio Dubón had three hits, highlighted by a tiebreaking RBI double in a five-run seventh inning, and the Houston Astros beat the San Francisco Giants 7-3 on Monday night.

The game was tied at 2-2 with one on and one out when Dubón, who played for the Giants from 2019 until last May, smacked his double to right field off Sean Hjelle (1-1).

