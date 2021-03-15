MELBOURNE — Monday afternoon's matchup between the White County Central Bears and Marianna Lee could have been a blowout or a scrappy, knock-down affair for the right to go to the 2A state championship game.
It was both.
White County Central went on a scoring drought that lasted 7:02, starting in the second quarter and carrying over into the third, and watched its season end with a 64-40 loss to the Trojans in the 2A state tournament semifinals.
"You can't have a stretch like that against a team as long and athletic as that team is," White County Central coach Jeremy Cude said. "It was killer. I thought we had some good opportunities in that stretch, but we passed up some open looks."
Both teams started cold in the first quarter.
Dillan Hopkins' short jumper off an inbounds pass tied the game at 2-2 after the Trojans scored off the tip. Hopkins finished with 13 points, including a dunk in the fourth quarter.
That was the score with under four minutes to go in the first quarter. Marianna got an and-one, but even that play, which put them up 5-2, took three tries.
Hopkins' steal and coast-to-coast layup got the Bears to within a point. Blake Dickerson's three from near the top of the key tied the game with less than a minute left in the quarter, but Marianna was able to us turn up the heat on defense in the final 30 seconds and lead 11-8.
Dickerson hit four from beyond the arc, two in the fourth quarter, and finished with 12 points.
The Trojans opened up the second quarter with five straight points and Cude called timeout.
Stevens hit a pull-up jumper out of the stoppage to quiet the run. But Markese Bolden hit a three from the left wing to put Marianna up by nine.
After the Trojans had built a 14-point cushion, Dickerson hit from the left corner with just 2:17 to play in the first half. Marianna reeled off five straight from there and led 31-15.
The scoring drought continued for the Bears into the third quarter with two missed shots and three turnovers.
Marianna wasn't necessarily enjoying hot shooting either but when Cude called timeout with 5:52 to play in the third, his team was looking up at a 20-point deficit.
The drought was quenched with 3:15 to go in the third with a pair of foul shots by Dawson House.
But Marianna had scored 11 straight by then. The free throws trimmed Marianna's lead back to 20 points.
After an Edwin Rodgriguez three in the left corner for the Bears, Marianna held a cushy 43-25 lead going into the fourth quarter.
The Bears (24-8) finish the season as district and conference runner-up and regional champions to go along with the first semifinals trip in school history. Cude was the Bears' third coach in a calendar year as well.
Those accomplishments are in spite of the school being shut down the entire month of November due to COVID-19.
"There's so much credit that goes to those guys, and I've got to thank Coach [Ryan] Koerdt for prepping these guys for years, too, to make them into the young men and players they are," Cude said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.