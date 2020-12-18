Beebe senior Suravieve Robertson put on a show in her matches Thursday night in duals at home against Sylvan Hills, Sheridan, Maumelle and North Little Rock.
Robertson wrestled four times and not one of her matches lasted more than 30 seconds. She was able to stay fresh and her technique was something special to watch, and she said it comes down to one word … drills.
"We drill and drill and drill some more," Robertson said. "When you hate drilling you still drill because you need to drill. You wrestle like you wrestle in practice."
At the end of the night, she thought that she was done and then found out she had one more person to wrestle and her opponent was already on the mat.
Robertson had to frantically put her gear back on and then wrestle. She again was able to pin her opponent in the first period.
Adonna Wainwright-Hale in her first match was outweighed by her opponent.
In the first period, Wainwright-Hale was in a defensive position while her opponent tried to chop her down. She then started to make a move to get to her feet and as she ddid so she picked up her opponent on her shoulders. It was from there that Wainwright-Hale was able to take control and get the pin victory.
With the victory, Wainwright-Hale showed her toughness and her dedication to the sport. To her, though, there is something a little bit more involved.
"My heart was strong tonight and that was probably the main reason I could pick those girls up," she said.
Only two matches went the full time and one involved sophomore Alexis Quattlebaum.
Quattlebaum faced a height difference as well as a weight disadvantage. That didn't stop her, though.
The match went back and forth and both athletes had the opportunity to pin the other, but each countered. As the match went on, it was apparent that Quattlebaum was getting tired.
"I felt it after the first period," Quattlebaum said. "I had to push myself to go further because I had to win. I had to make my team happy. "
Both athletes went at it until the final buzzer, and then both athletes laid on the mat in exhaustion.
Quattlebaum was determined the winner on points.
Because of the format of the duals, she had to come back and wrestle just a few minutes later again.
This time, she got the pin in the first period.
