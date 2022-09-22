Cardinals Padres Baseball

St. Louis Cardinals' Brendan Donovan, left, reacts after hitting a grand slam during the seventh inning of a baseball game against the San Diego Padres, Thursday, Sept. 22, 2022, in San Diego. (AP Photo/Gregory Bull)

 Gregory Bull

SAN DIEGO (AP) — Lars Nootbaar provided St. Louis' first run in four games with a solo homer, and then rookie Brendan Donovan gave the NL Central leaders an even bigger lift.

Donovan hit his first career grand slam slam in the seventh inning to lead Albert Pujols and the Cardinals to a 5-4 victory against the San Diego Padres on Thursday, snapping a three-game losing streak.

